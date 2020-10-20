Christie Brinkley shares throwback SI Swimsuit pics, thanks magazine for proving ‘numbers don’t dictate to us'

Christie Brinkley continues to amaze fans with her age-defying beauty.

The supermodel, 66, shared a throwback picture on Saturday from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot in 2017.

Brinkley wore a black cage bikini with mesh, highlighting her gorgeous figure at the time, when she was 64.

“Thanks @si_swimsuit for giving a 64 year old another way to ‘branch out’ and prove that the numbers don’t dictate to us ...we reshape them with healthy habits positivity and good energy!” the former “American Beauty Star” judge captioned the post.

The supermodel’s comments section was flooded with praise.

“Putting 30 year olds to shame!” one fan exclaimed. Another said, “Forever beautiful, inside and out.”

One fan simply stated “WOW,” while another called Brinkley her “beauty goals!!!”

Brinkley responded to the makeup artist of that particular photoshoot in the comments section and said, “I put this photo up yesterday then ran off for a hike and a busy day and found all the kind [compliments] today.”

“I feel like I need professional hair and make up just to read them! Lol!” the mother of three added.

Brinkley has appeared in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit eight times, with her most recent in 2017.

Last year, ahead of the supermodel’s 65th birthday, she opened up to Fox News about aging and how a number “doesn’t represent the modern woman today.”

“In the olden days, the numbers came with so many rules and so much weight on a woman. There were so many restrictions associated with certain numbers. Like after 30 you can’t wear your skirt above your knee. After 40, you shouldn’t wear your hair below your shoulders,” she said.

Brinkley continued: “Nowadays, women are totally reshaping the numbers and giving those numbers a new image.”

“The only thing is that once you pass 50, every birthday is an opportunity to take stock and say, ‘What else do I want to do?’ And then go for it!" the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star added.

