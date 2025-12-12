What to watch Christmas: Family-friendly movies to stream this holiday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christmas is a time to get together with loved ones and get cozy with a cup of hot chocolate.

In addition to listening to Christmas music and baking holiday cookies, families can gather around the TV and watch a movie filled with holiday cheer, as they wait for Santa to drop off their presents on Christmas Eve.

Here are a few family-friendly movies to enjoy with your loved ones on Christmas, now streaming on Tubi.

'Jingle All the Way'

"Jingle All the Way" is the perfect Christmas movie for anyone looking to learn the true meaning of the holiday.

In the movie, workaholic dad Howard Langston, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, is looking to make amends with his wife and son, so he sets out to find his son's dream Christmas present, Turbo-Man, on Christmas Eve.

Along the way, he runs into a fellow dad, played by Sinbad, who quickly becomes his rival, as he is also looking for the toy. Through all the trials he faces while trying to get the gift, Schwarzenegger's character comes to learn the true meaning of Christmas.

'Black Nativity'

"Black Nativity" is a family-friendly movie that teaches the value of faith and family.

Starring Jacob Latimore as a teenager living with his single mother – played by Jennifer Hudson – he decides to travel to New York City to spend the holidays with his estranged family members, played by Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett.

After realizing he can't abide by his family's rules, he leaves to go back home to his mom, learning many valuable lessons along the way.

"The spiritual side, the church element, drew me to the film," Hudson told The Christian Post in November 2013. "I grew up in the church, I'm a holiday fanatic and a family fanatic. I feel as though we're missing those things.

'Tyler Perry's a Madea Christmas'

Tyler Perry created another hit when he starred in "Tyler Perry's a Madea Christmas."

In the movie, Madea travels to a small town with her niece, Eileen, to visit Eileen's daughter, Lacey, who, for an unknown reason, refuses to come home for Christmas.

'The Preacher's Wife'

Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston teamed up to make the 1996 Christmas classic, "The Preacher's Wife."

In the film, Washington plays an angel sent to Earth to help a struggling minister, but ends up falling for the reverend's wife, played by Houston.

The movie is a remake of the popular 1947 film, "The Bishop's Wife," and was known for the soundtrack which was co-produced by Houston.

Here are the must-watch Christmas movies streaming on Fox Nation.

‘Christmas at the Greenbrier’

" Christmas at the Greenbrier " tells the story of a former couple finding their way back to each other.

In the movie, a retired professional football player Ben (Josh Murray) unexpectedly crosses paths with his former flame Abby, played by Alicia Leigh Willis, at the historic luxury resort The Greenbrier, during the holidays. After their relationship was derailed by his career years earlier, the two must decide if they are willing to risk their hearts for the second time.

Murray told Fox News Digital that he related to the characters of Ben and Abby after getting another chance at love.

"Ben and Abby had a strong connection in the past that didn't work out," Murray said. "They parted ways, they moved away. And they have this chance."

He continued, "And, you know, there's fear. There's fear that it's going to fail. That the same thing is going to happen. That they're going to get hurt again. We want to try to learn our lesson and avoid that pain. But sometimes we have to take the risk of that second chance to have a different outcome."

'Christmas In Big Sky Country'

" Christmas In Big Sky Country " is another must-watch holiday romance movie.

The movie focuses on the community in Big Sky country, who are nervous about a recent power outage on an oil rig. Becca Collins, played by Rebecca Dalton, is one of the locals who is worried about the safety of her brother-in-law on the rig.

In order to lift the town's spirits during the holidays, the oil company sends their PR rep, Logan (Olivier Renaud), into town. After meeting Logan, Becca begins to fall for the PR executive, but as time goes on she begins to wonder if he's trying to help those on the rig or just help protect his company.

‘The 12 Days Of Christmas Eve’

Kelsey Grammer stars alongside his daughter for the first time in the Christmas movie " The 12 Days of Christmas Eve. "

Similar to "Groundhog Day," the movie stars Kelsey as Brian Conway, a successful businessman, who is given 12 chances by Santa Claus to relive the same day until he's able to repair his relationships with his loved ones and find out what Christmas is truly about.

Kelsey and his real-life daughter Spencer Grammer play fictional father and daughter in the movie.