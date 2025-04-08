Christie Brinkley, 71, channels former Sports Illustrated Swim persona in red bikini

Christie Brinkley's still got it.

The 71-year-old model channeled her inner Sports Illustrated Swim energy as she modeled a red bikini during a boat day over the weekend.

"Feeling Optimistic and Hope your [sic] are too!" Brinkley, whose memoir will be released April 29, captioned the post.

"Wishing everyone bright sun shiny days ahead!"

Brinkley rose to prominence as a model in the 1970s. She posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and landed three consecutive cover shoots in 1979, 1980 and 1981.

The model landed over 500 magazine covers worldwide throughout her career and was photographed in more than 30 countries.

Brinkley was first discovered at the age of 20 outside a phone booth in Paris. The model's most iconic photos were taken for Sports Illustrated.

In 2017, Brinkley returned to the cover of Sports Illustrated — this time with her two daughters, Sailor and Alexa.

Sailor also chose to follow in her supermodel mother's footsteps.

Sailor, who began modeling as a teenager, often accompanied her mother to shoots and was featured in Teen Vogue. The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant previously told Fox News Digital what advice her model mom gave her as she followed in her footsteps.

"I think the biggest piece of advice that she gave me is to, first of all, be as kind as humanly possible to everyone around me that I'm working with," Sailor said. "And that's something I really try and stay strong on, even if I'm in a bad mood or anything like that."

"That's sort of the biggest piece of advice that I think makes the best mark on anything that I'm doing and on the world that I live in and on the career that I have, [it] is just being sure that I maintain a reputation where people feel safe and comfortable and loved and happy around me and appreciated."

