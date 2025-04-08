Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley, 71, channels former Sports Illustrated Swim persona in red bikini

Model Christie Brinkley gained prominence after appearing on three consecutive Sports Illustrated Swim covers

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of April 8 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of April 8

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Christie Brinkley's still got it.

The 71-year-old model channeled her inner Sports Illustrated Swim energy as she modeled a red bikini during a boat day over the weekend.

"Feeling Optimistic and Hope your [sic] are too!" Brinkley, whose memoir will be released April 29, captioned the post. 

"Wishing everyone bright sun shiny days ahead!"

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY LOOKS BACK AT 2017 SI SWIMSUIT SHOOT WITH DAUGHTERS: ‘EVERYBODY GETS A LITTLE INSECURE’

Christie Brinkley models a red bikini

Christie Brinkley channeled her Sports Illustrated Swim persona while snapping photos of herself in a red bikini. (Instagram: Christie Brinkley)

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

Brinkley rose to prominence as a model in the 1970s. She posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and landed three consecutive cover shoots in 1979, 1980 and 1981.

The model landed over 500 magazine covers worldwide throughout her career and was photographed in more than 30 countries.

Brinkley was first discovered at the age of 20 outside a phone booth in Paris. The model's most iconic photos were taken for Sports Illustrated.

In 2017, Brinkley returned to the cover of Sports Illustrated — this time with her two daughters, Sailor and Alexa.

Christie Brinkley modeling a bikini

Model Christie Brinkley smiles and wears a bikini swimsuit in a still from "National Lampoon's Vacation." (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Christie Brinkley poses for Vogue

Christie Brinkley has posed for over 500 magazine covers throughout her career. (Stan Malinowski/Condé Nast via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sailor also chose to follow in her supermodel mother's footsteps.

Sailor, who began modeling as a teenager, often accompanied her mother to shoots and was featured in Teen Vogue. The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant previously told Fox News Digital what advice her model mom gave her as she followed in her footsteps.

"I think the biggest piece of advice that she gave me is to, first of all, be as kind as humanly possible to everyone around me that I'm working with," Sailor said. "And that's something I really try and stay strong on, even if I'm in a bad mood or anything like that."

Sailor Brinkley Cook and her mom

Christie Brinkley's daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, is following in her mom's modeling footsteps. (Getty Images)

Christie Brinkley smiles

Sailor said her mom's advice to her was to "be as kind as humanly possible to everyone around me that I'm working with." (Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

"That's sort of the biggest piece of advice that I think makes the best mark on anything that I'm doing and on the world that I live in and on the career that I have, [it] is just being sure that I maintain a reputation where people feel safe and comfortable and loved and happy around me and appreciated."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending