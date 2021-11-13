'Real Housewives' star Lisa Rinna gets emotional about mom's stroke: 'No one tells you how to do this'

Lisa Rinna got emotional while talking about her mother's stroke to her followers on social media.

"Nobody tells you how to do this," Rinna, 58, said on her Instagram stories Thursday (via Page Six). "You know, there’s not a handbook. There’s never a way to be ready to let go."

"We’re just not taught that death is OK," she added. "It’s never talked about, and we’re never told that it’s OK to let go."

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star revealed on social media that her mother, Lois, had suffered from a stroke on Wednesday.

LISA RINNA REVEALS HER MOM LOIS ‘HAD A STROKE’ AND IS ‘TRANSITIONING’

"I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now," Rinna said on Instagram . "So lets [sic] celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions."

"I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know," she added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Rinna's "Real Housewives" co-stars shared their support in the comments section.

"Love you Lisa," Kyle Richards commented. "We all love Lois so much. Please give her a kiss for us. Sending love & prayers."

"Love you both so much," Dorit Kimsley wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lois previously suffered a stroke. In May 2019 Rinna wrote on Twitter, "My Mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones. She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful."

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.