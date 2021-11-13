Expand / Collapse search
'Real Housewives' star Lisa Rinna gets emotional about mom's stroke: 'No one tells you how to do this'

Lois Rinna previously suffered from a stroke in 2013

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Lisa Rinna got emotional while talking about her mother's stroke to her followers on social media.

"Nobody tells you how to do this," Rinna, 58, said on her Instagram stories Thursday (via Page Six). "You know, there’s not a handbook. There’s never a way to be ready to let go."

"We’re just not taught that death is OK," she added. "It’s never talked about, and we’re never told that it’s OK to let go."

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star revealed on social media that her mother, Lois, had suffered from a stroke on Wednesday.

Lisa Rinna got emotional while discussing her mother's stroke on her Instagram stories. Lois Rinna previously suffered from a stroke in 2013. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LISA RINNA REVEALS HER MOM LOIS ‘HAD A STROKE’ AND IS ‘TRANSITIONING’

"I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now," Rinna said on Instagram. "So lets [sic] celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions."

"I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know," she added.

Lois Rinna, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin attend Christmas Celebration On Skid Row at the Los Angeles Mission on December 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

Rinna's "Real Housewives" co-stars shared their support in the comments section. 

"Love you Lisa," Kyle Richards commented. "We all love Lois so much. Please give her a kiss for us. Sending love & prayers."

"Love you both so much," Dorit Kimsley wrote.

Rinna and her mother arrive at Saks Fifth Avenue's 20th Annual Spring Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on April 9, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage via Getty Images)

Lois previously suffered a stroke. In May 2019 Rinna wrote on Twitter, "My Mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones. She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful."

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.

