Brooke Shields once walked in on George H.W. Bush, wife Barbara in their bedroom

Brooke Shields once barged in on former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush in their bedroom after she believed their home was flooding.

On Thursday, Shields co-hosted "Today with Jenna and Friends" with the couple's granddaughter, Jenna Bush Hager, and explained the mortifying moment at the elderly couple's home in Kennebunkport, Maine.

About 15 years ago, the Bushes invited Shields to come stay at their home after they initially formed a "sweet" friendship in the '80s.

"I was doing a movie in Boston, and I get a phone call — doesn’t say who he is — literally says, ‘Excuse me, young lady, I hear you’re in the area. If you do not come to Kennebunkport, you are in trouble, young lady,’ and of course, that was Papa Bush, so I brought my kids and we stayed there," the model and actress said.

So, Shields packed up her daughters, Rowan and Grier, and headed to the Walker’s Point compound.

The trip was going smoothly until Shields noticed the living room "flooding" from the ocean water after putting her daughters to bed.

"I’m panicking, right? And I’m thinking, ‘Oh, my God, I gotta tell somebody, but nobody’s in the house!'" she said.

The "Blue Lagoon" star knew she had to go into the Bushes' bedroom to alert them before the damage set in.

"So, I go to the downstairs bedroom and, like, with the fear of God [in me]," Shields explained.

"They had their little TV dinners, their little BarcaLoungers, their little La-Z-Boys, and they were watching [‘Law and Order'] 'SVU.'"

Shields joked that once she entered the bedroom, she shielded her eyes because Barbara was "in her dressing gown."

"And I’m like, ‘I just want to tell you that I think the house might have flooded, but I think I got it,'" she told Hager of the moment, still covering her eyes as she recalled what happened.

Barbara wasn't alarmed and insisted Shields sit between their chairs and finish the TV episode with them.

"She’s like, ‘George, maybe Brooke can answer this question… Ask her, ask her.' He goes, ‘Well, who do you think did it?'" Shields said.

The "Pretty Baby" actress calmed down and enjoyed the rest of her night with the couple.

"I was like, ‘This is a moment of my life that was so special,'" Shields recalled.

Hager thanked Shields for the story about her grandparents. The Bushes died a few months apart in 2018.

"I never had a grandfather, and since I was quite young, he [George] would give me boy advice and be like, ‘OK, I like that one. I don’t like this one,’ so it was a very sweet relationship that I needed to have and hadn’t had anyone else," Shields said.