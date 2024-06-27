Halle Berry’s surprise addition to her family: 'It’s a full house’

Halle Berry has welcomed two new fur babies.

In a recent Instagram post, Berry shared a series of photos of her new kittens, revealing their names are Boots and Coco.

"I found these two little fur babies in my yard along with their 2 siblings and their mom," she wrote in her caption. "I got the mommy spayed and released her back in my yard and she’s now our outdoor cat and the other 2 babies I’ve found a forever home for and these two are our new lovies. It’s a full house over here!"

Some fans were quick to point out the irony of Berry having two cats as a pets, writing "Awww Catwoman with her cats," in the comments section, referencing Berry's take on the iconic Batman character. She played Selena Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, in the 2004 movie, "Catwoman."

Berry's celebrity friends also took to the comments section to gush over her new furry friends, with Michelle Pfeiffer writing "love," followed by a series of hearts, and Julianne Moore writing "Awwwwwwwww."

In addition to her new fur babies, Berry is a parent to two children, daughter Nahla, 16, whom she shares with her ex Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo-Robert, 10, whom she shares with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

The actress split with Martinez in 2015, and stayed single for a number of years before she met and started dating singer-songwriter Van Hunt in 2020. In a February 2024 Instagram post, she expressed how happy she was with Hunt, with a quote image reading, "stay single until you find someone who doesn't want to play games, someone who knows what they want," along with other inspiring quotes.

"I was decidedly single for 4 years before I found @vanhunt, and this was exactly my thinking," she wrote in the caption. "Took me 30 years to get this but better late than never!"

Although Berry and Martinez separated in 2015, their divorce was not finalized until August 2023. According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital at the time, Berry is responsible for paying nearly $8,000 in monthly child support for their son, in addition to paying Martinez 4.3% on any income she makes that exceeds $2 million.

Berry is also solely responsible for paying for their son's private school tuition, his extracurricular activities and his health care.

At the time, a source close to Berry told People that the "Monster's Ball" actress was "so ready to move on," adding, "It’s been way too drawn out."

Around the same time, Hunt celebrated Berry's 57th birthday on Instagram, writing a heartfelt caption next to a series of photos of the actress wearing various masks.

"This is the woman i love behind the mask she makes me laugh til i hurt i see her behind the maski always have happy bday, my love," he wrote.