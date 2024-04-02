Elizabeth Hurley, Brooke Shields, Gwyneth Paltrow impress with lookalike kids: PHOTOS

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian Hurley were photographed in New York in matching sunglasses. The actress wore a figure-hugging sparkly long-sleeved pink and blue ombre dress, while Damian wore black from head to toe.

The mother-son duo is out this week promoting Damian's directorial debut, "Strictly Confidential," which also stars his mom. Damian wrote the screenplay of the film, which follows a young girl as she tries to find the truth about her friend's death.

Damian caused some controversy when he shared he felt "totally normal" directing his mom in a sex scene while filming the movie, adding he doesn't understand what the big deal about it is.

"I don’t know what that says about us," he told The Sunday Times in March. "I was speaking to a lot of my friends who are also second generation of parents in the industry. They say exactly the same thing: that things to outsiders that may seem totally strange and extraordinary for us we’ll just have grown up with in everyday life."

ELIZABETH HURLEY FELT 'SAFE' FILMING SEX SCENES DIRECTED BY HER SON: 'KIND OF LIBERATING'

Jessica Alba

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"Easter with my mains," Jessica Alba captioned an Instagram post featuring her with her husband, Cash Warren, and their three kids, celebrating Easter.

The couple share daughters Honor, 15, and Haven, 12, as well as son Hayes, 6.

Fans in the comments section were quick to point out how much Alba's daughters resemble her, with one commenting, "You really said copy & paste with your daughters," while others were shocked at how much the kids have grown, writing "Omg [where] did the time go? Your kids are so big."

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields and her daughter Grier Hammond Henchy were photographed on the red carpet at the TriBeCa Ball at New York Academy of Art. Shields opted for a one-shoulder black dress with pink accents, while Grier wore a black and gray graphic suit.

The "Castle For Christmas" actress shares 17-year-old Grier and 20-year-old Rowan with her husband, director and screenwriter, Chris Henchy. Grier has followed in her famous mom's footsteps, pursuing a career in modeling, and was featured in a Victoria's Secret Mother's Day ad alongside Shields, in May 2022.

"I finally had to give in and say, 'If you’re gonna do this, I’m not gonna be your manager. You're going to be with an agency. You’re going to have a great work ethic. It’s not going to be comfortable. You're gonna listen to me. And you're going to college,'" Shields said during a June 2023 appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark."

BROOKE SHIELDS ON BEING SEXUALIZED AS A CHILD STAR: 'HOLLYWOOD IS PREDICATED ON EATING ITS YOUNG'

Gwyneth Paltrow

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

Gwyneth Paltrow shared rare photos of her two kids in a recent Instagram post, captioned "Easter Weekend in Nashville." The series of photos features her and her kids hanging out and enjoying Music City.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "Shakespeare in Love" actress shares daughter, Apple, 19, and son, Moses, 17, with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

She recently opened up about the "incredible sadness" she's feeling ahead of her son's upcoming move to college, explaining she has "been so defined and so fulfilled by motherhood."

"It’s like the guiding force. It’s what I return to," she told The Sunday Times in March. "I observe a lot of my friends who’ve had kids who’ve gone off to college. Your kid… it changes. And, you know, they come home a lot and all that stuff, but it’s not quite the same as living under the same roof all the days of the year. So I’m just trying to be open to what that means."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

David and Victoria Beckham

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

David and Victoria Beckham celebrated Easter on a yacht, posting photos of them enjoying their quality time together, minus one son, with the caption, "Happy Easter!! We love and miss you @romeobeckham!! Kisses from the Beckhams and Peltz Beckhams."

"Happy Easter to all the Beckham bunnies," one fan commented, while another joked, Victoria is "going to have one serious tan line with the boot ! Hope heals soon xx."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple share four kids together: sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, as well as their daughter, Harper, 12.