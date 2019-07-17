Elizabeth Hurley’s teenage son Damian models like mom in beauty campaign debut

The resemblance is uncanny, to say the least.

Elizabeth Hurley’s model son Damian stunned as he channeled his mother’s confidence and personality in his first beauty campaign, announced Wednesday.

Posing in the new video ad for the latest launch by celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath, the long-haired 17-year-old worked the camera with his piercing blue eyes in a simple black leather jacket and a white t-shirt.

But what really stood out was the way Damian sported his large hairstyle, glowing skin and perfectly-sculpted face alas his British supermodel mother.

Photographed by iconic fashion photographer Steven Meisel, Pat McGrath Labs’ newest campaign brings back Meisel who Elizabeth worked with during a cover shoot for American Vogue in 1998.

Damian isn’t shy in showcasing the bond he and his mother share and often posts pictures of them together to social media. Elizabeth, who just turned 54 in June, recently told Red magazine that with Damian nearly being finished with high school, he’ll soon be able to make his own decisions with “interfering mummy in the background.”

“He is a joy,” she gushed. “He has a year-and-a-half of school left, then it’s up to him; he’ll be a proper grown-up but with interfering mummy in the background. Since he was 13 we’ve always gone away every year to somewhere exotic, and this year we’re going on a yoga meditation retreat. I think it might be quite good for an angst-ridden teenager, and it might be good to find a way to switch off.”

In addition to Elizabeth and Damian sharing the same looks, the mother-son duo is also signed to the same London-based modeling agency, Tess Management, according to the Daily Mail.