Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang shares childhood photo with his late father

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang is looking back fondly on the memories he has of his late father.

On Friday, the 29-year-old shared a childhood picture of the pair.

In the snapshot, Van Halen is seen kissing his son on the cheek as Wolfgang looks at the camera. Van Halen appeared to be reading a book to his young son.

There was no caption to the post.

Wolfgang has shared several photos of him and his dad since the rock legend's passing.

On Wednesday, he posted a black-and-white snapshot, which captured Van Halen and Wolfgang smiling and laughing as Van Halen, with a guitar in his lap, playfully tousled his son's hair while Wolfgang strummed a guitar.

And on Thursday, Wolfgang shared a picture of the two jamming out together.

The two often played music together, as Wolfgang officially joined the band Van Halen alongside his father and uncle Alex in 2006.

Wolfgang's mom, actress Valerie Bertinelli, also took a stroll down memory lane, posting a series of throwback photos on social media highlighting some major moments in her and Van Halen's relationship, from Christmas festivities to spending time with their son.

Van Halen was married to Bertinelli from 1981 to 2001 before they separated. The pair divorced five years later, in 2006.

In his announcement on Tuesday, Wolfgang told fans that Van Halen had "lost his long and arduous battle with cancer."

"He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift," the musician added. "My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."