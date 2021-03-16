Eddie Murphy opens up about his 10 kids: ‘Nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid’

Eddie Murphy loves fatherhood.

The "Coming 2 America" star, 59, recently opened up about being a dad of 10 kids and discussed how fatherhood has shaped his life.

"I am going to be 60 in April and I have all these babies," the actor said during a recent appearance on Marc Maron's WTF podcast. "I love fatherhood."

"The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that s--t is over... I found over and over again and along the way I realized that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision," he continued.

‘COMING TO AMERICA’ STAR EDDIE MURPHY SAYS HE’S RETURNING TO STAND-UP COMEDY ‘WHEN THE PANDEMIC IS OVER’

"When you hit a crossroads moment or you have got some s--t, you think, 'Well, what is best for my children?' If you go that route then you never make a bad decision," Murphy added.

EDDIE MURPHY, ARSENIO HALL RECALL HIRING LOUIE ANDERSON AFTER FORCED TO CAST WHITE STAR IN 'COMING TO AMERICA'

The "Shrek" alum also gushed over his kids, noting that he does not have "one bad seed."

"I am so blessed with my kids," Murphy said. "I don't have one bad seed. I don't have any like 'Oh you are the one.' I don't have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people — and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"My kids are smart and are trying to do stuff. I am blessed with my kids. I really, really got lucky," he added.

In November 2018, the actor and his fianceé, Paige Butcher, welcomed a baby boy named Max Charles. The couple also shares a 4-year-old daughter, Izzy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Murphy also has children from past relationships including, Eric, 31, Bria, 31, Christian, 30, Myles, 28, Shayne, 26, Zola, 21, Bella, 19, and Angel, 13.