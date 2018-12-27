Eddie Murphy poses in Christmas photo with all 10 of his children

Comedian Eddie Murphy posed for a holiday photo with all 10 of his children, including his new baby boy Max Charles Murphy.

The “Coming to America” star’s eldest daughter, Bria, 29, posted the photo on her Instagram on Wednesday. Murphy was seen in the center of the group holding his daughter Izzy Oona as his fiancée Paige Butcher, 39, held their three-week-old child, Max Charles.

The comedian’s other children, Eric, 29, Angel Iris, 11, Bria, Miles Mitchell, 26, Bella Zahra, 16, Christian, 28, Shayne Audra, 24 and Zola Ivy, 19, were also in the photo.

The photo also included Murphy and his fiancée’s mothers.

Bria wished her followers a Merry Christmas in the post.

Murphy and Butcher introduced their second child together last month. The couple has been dating since 2012.