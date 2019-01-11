Eddie Murphy confirms 'Coming to America' sequel: report

Fans of the 1988 flick “Coming to America” are in luck – Eddie Murphy is reportedly on board for a sequel.

Murphy confirmed the news Friday, saying that he was “thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

“We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite [Is My Name], and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen,” Murphy said in a statement to the outlet.

The actor and comedian will reportedly once again play Prince Akeem in the Paramount movie. Paramount is hoping the majority of the original cast, including Arsenio Hall and James Earl Jones, will return for the sequel.

Spoiler alert! The plot of the second installment includes Akeem uncovering a long-lost son, EW reported.