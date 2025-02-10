Ed Sheeran defends street concert that was shut down by police

Ed Sheeran is defending his India street concert that was abruptly stopped by the police on Feb. 9.

Sheeran took to his Instagram story early Sunday morning to address the incident.

"We had permission to busk btw, hence us playing in that exact spot, was planned out before, it wasn't just us randomly turning up," he wrote, according to People.

He continued, "All good though. See ya at the show tonight x."

Sheeran later shared the moment the officer shut down his performance on his Instagram story, jokingly writing, "Think he prefers @brunomars."

Sheeran is currently on the international leg of his Mathematics tour and performed on Saturday and Sunday at the NICE Grounds in the city of Bengaluru. A fan captured the incident on Feb. 9 and uploaded it to social media.

Sheeran was performing his hit "Shape of You" at the time of the incident. His stage was simple, just a microphone and an acoustic guitar as he stood in front of a painted mural wall.

Fans were enjoying the performance when a uniformed officer walked to Sheeran's stand mic and unplugged it. The musician tried to continue his performance while two men intervened with the police officer, but stopped once his mic was cut.

Sheeran smiled at the crowd and shrugged before ending his show.

Despite the abrupt ending, a fan took to X to share their experience seeing Sheeran perform on the street.

"Went for a casual walk on Church Street and stumbled upon Ed Sheeran performing live. What a city!" one user wrote while including a video of Sheeran performing.

Last week, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer shared a photo dump of his time in India on Instagram. Sheeran broke down the meaning behind each of the 13 photos in the caption, noting that he was "seeing the sights in style."