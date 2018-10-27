Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Ed Sheeran to auction off his underwear for charity

By Elana Fishman | New York Post
Elton John encouraged Ed Sheeran to take a break in between his second and third album.

Elton John encouraged Ed Sheeran to take a break in between his second and third album. (Reuters)

In love with the shape of Ed Sheeran? Now, the British crooner’s most intimate items can be yours for just a few bucks.

Sheeran, 27, has donated over 300 pieces of personal memorabilia to Bishop & Miller for an upcoming charity auction, including his custom Martin guitar, a life-sized Lego statue of his head — and multiple pairs of his underwear.

Beginning bids for the singer-songwriter’s underthings will range from £20 ($26) for a pair of nondescript black boxers from British brand Primark to £80 ($103) for some white briefs featuring the phrase “aka sexy bastard” along the waistband.

According to Bishop & Miller’s press release, the auction will be held on November 10 in Suffolk, England, just a few miles from Sheeran’s hometown of Framlingham. All proceeds will go to St. Elizabeth Hospice’s new charity Zest, which supports the care of young people living with progressive and terminal illnesses.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. 