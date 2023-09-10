Ed Sheeran cancels Las Vegas concert at last minute, fans disgusted after waiting in 100-degree heat

Thinking out loud was not in Ed Sheeran's best interest Saturday night, after the musician was ridiculed by fans for canceling his Las Vegas concert at Allegiant Stadium less than an hour before the show was scheduled to begin.

"I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled (sic) in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry," Sheeran wrote in a statement to Instagram.

Fans were irate, accusing the "Perfect" singer of allowing them to wait in line and roast in the heat, which was over 100 degrees.

ED SHEERAN SURPRISES FANS AS HIS OWN OPENING ACT AFTER ORIGINAL OPENER KHALID WAS IN A CAR ACCIDENT

"There was zero reason to force fans to sit outside in 102 degrees with no water, little shade and zero communication. Watched fans passing out and vomiting. Unacceptable. And then to have the venue overcharge for water is disgusting," one disgruntled fan wrote on Instagram.

"Nah man. Your team kept everyone sitting outside in 100°+ blistering heat. Fans were literally passing out. Then they opened the gates (an hour late) and had the balls to open the merch tables and concession stands. Taking more of our money without saying it was cancelled! Shame on you. You owe us more than a future show we can't even go to," another person commented.

"Thanks for nothing. My wife and daughters missed out on this concert and can’t just show up in October. Weekend ruined. #lostafan #badweekend," said one user.

Other fans played peacekeepers in the comment section, suggesting that Sheeran must have had a legitimate reason for canceling the concert.

"Comments need to chill tf out. Do y’all not understand that there was a major safety concern to the point where he HAD to cancel… it’s not his fault that y’all decided to fly out to another city for a concert knowing you’d be in the heat without preparing," one person noted.

"Give Ed your patience and kindness. No man puts his heart on the stage more than this guy!!!!" another wrote.

LIONEL RICHIE ENRAGES FANS, CANCELS CONCERT 1 HOUR AFTER SHOWS START-TIME: 'NO CHANCE ANYONE BELIEVES THIS'

This is not the first time an artist has enraged fans for a sudden concert cancelation. Last month, Lionel Richie was eviscerated online for canceling his joint concert with Earth, Wind & Fire an hour after the show was scheduled to begin.

Richie told fans that his concert in New York was postponed due to "severe weather," although fans were skeptical of his explanation.

A representative for Sheeran did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The next performance of Sheeran's "Autumn Variations" tour is in Oakland on September 15.