Dying 'Star Wars' fan gets to see latest film early after Iger pulled some strings

A dying man’s request that he and his young son be allowed to watch the new Star Wars film before it hits theaters next month has been granted by Disney CEO Bob Iger, a published report said.



The plea, made on Twitter Wednesday by England’s Rowans Hospice in Waterloo, Hampshire, said: "This is our most desperate hour. Sadly, time is not on his side for 20th Dec.," BBC News reported, which is the date the film is to b released.



The tweet attracted hundreds of retweets – including Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill, who wished the hospice "good luck" with the plea, the report said. In response to the request, Iger said "we will certainly try."



On Thursday, Iger tweeted, "On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice. May the force be with you and with us all!"



Lisa Davies, a healthcare support worker who initially brought the patient's wish to the attention of the rest of the Rowans staff, said she was "utterly speechless" at the news, BBC News reported.



"We totally appreciate that Disney have had to move mountains to make this happen," she added.



Davies was overwhelmed saying, "The response from everyone, including the Star Wars community, has been absolutely phenomenal over the last few days. We also want to thank the media for covering the story and totally respecting the privacy of the family," the report said.



BBC News contributed to this report.