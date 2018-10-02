'DWTS' Recap: The facts Of dance life! Nancy McKeon fractures foot before NYC tribute night

Former "The Facts of Life" star Nancy McKeon performed with a fractured foot on Monday night's "Dancing with the Stars" on a New York-themed show.

SPOILER ALERT

While three stars—actor Juan Pablo Di Pace, Disney star Milo Manheim and singer Tinashe-- tied for first place with 26 out of 30 points--McKeon struggled with her injury and received a score of 21 with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

She talked about her pain on camera, and was shown getting an MRI in which a doctor diagnosed the fractured foot.

The actress laughed to Fox News backstage after dancing to Billy Joel's "Uptown Girl,"

"It's still broken. We're just doing a lot of tape," she said.

McKeon said she probably fractured the foot practicing "three weeks of quickstep" for last week's "DWTS" premiere.

"I've never danced before and this is something new and you put on heels and I just want to rehearse a lot. I want to try and do my best and stuff happens. It was an accident," the plucky ex-sitcom star said.

Chmerkovskiy noted, "We found out it was an acute fracture. We don't know how long it's been this way but it's obviously painful…but…she wants to continue. We're doing our best."

Meanwhile, the entire cast celebrated the city of New York in dances with Big Apple-themed sets and songs.

Tinashe performed an Argentine tango with partner Brandon Armstrong and told Fox News backstage, "New York is where I spend a lot of my night life, socializing. It's such a great city when you're young to go out, party, meet people so I think we brought that energy tonight."

Di Pace also excelled on New York night with partner Cheryl Burke and said, "We are feeling great. I want to please her!"

Manheim, the son of former "The Practice" actress Camryn Manheim, showed he's a strong mirror ball contender this season by performing an energetic Charleston celebrating the New York subway system!

Camryn was seen cheering her son Milo on during the live show (with pal Marcia Gay Harden by her side) and he added, "My mom is the most supportive person in my life. Knowing she's here, to be able to look at her and see her in the audience is amazing. It calms all my nerves."

Instagram sensation Alexis Ren scored 25 for her New York City ballet "Swan Lake" tribute, "Harry Potter" actress Evanna Lynch and football player DeMarcus Ware impressed with 24 points each, and "The Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider surprised the judges with a polished Charleston paying tribute to Grand Central Station. Schneider grabbed a score of 23.

Among the other competitors, Mary Lou Retton waltzed to 22 points, radio host Bobby Bones earned 20 for a foxtrot to Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York," and judges gave blind Paralympian Danelle Umstead a score of 18 for Cha Cha—in which she poignantly used her walking stick.

Umstead and her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, both came down with a bad case of the flu and she said backstage, "A doctor gave me a B12 complex through an IV yesterday and pumped it through me to try to get [me] some energy. And then I got some antibiotics. It's been tough."

"Bachelorette" star Joe Amabile garnered the lowest score of the night, 17, and looks in danger of Tuesday night elimination. "DWTS" cast members are all set to dance again then in the second part of the second week of competition.

Former football player Ware's partner Lindsay Arnold said after Monday's show, "You've had some of the highest scores we've ever seen on week two. It's so cool! Everybody's in it to win it."

And on Tuesday, the theme will be about another city: Las Vegas. Previous "DWTS" winner Donny Osmond and singer Celine Dion, whose Vegas residency has been a smash, are expected to perform on Tuesday night's show.