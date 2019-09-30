Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson making WWE return: 'There’s no place like home'

He's back!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the action-movie star who got his start in the wrestling ring, said Monday that he's making his return to the WWE.

The 47-year-old actor touted the comeback on social media, writing: "FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe."

"This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN! LIVE on @FOXTV," he continued. "There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp. And there’s no place like home. Tequila on me after the show #IfYaSmell #Smackdown #RocksShow #FOX."

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON GETS HONEST ABOUT A POSSIBLE POLITICAL RUN

Johnson included a video montage of his career, promoting his upcoming appearance on "Friday Night SmackDown!" on FOX.

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON MARRIES LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND LAUREN HASHIAN

The star-studded Oct. 4 show will also mark the 20th anniversary of the program.

According to Deadline, other WWE stars set to appear on "SmackDown!" include: Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry and Sting.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

It's been 15 years since Johnson was a WWE regular. But he's made a few appearance in the ring since his 2004 exit, including at 2013's Wrestlemania with John Cena.