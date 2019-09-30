Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson making WWE return: 'There’s no place like home'
He's back!
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the action-movie star who got his start in the wrestling ring, said Monday that he's making his return to the WWE.
The 47-year-old actor touted the comeback on social media, writing: "FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe."
"This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN! LIVE on @FOXTV," he continued. "There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp. And there’s no place like home. Tequila on me after the show #IfYaSmell #Smackdown #RocksShow #FOX."
Johnson included a video montage of his career, promoting his upcoming appearance on "Friday Night SmackDown!" on FOX.
The star-studded Oct. 4 show will also mark the 20th anniversary of the program.
According to Deadline, other WWE stars set to appear on "SmackDown!" include: Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry and Sting.
It's been 15 years since Johnson was a WWE regular. But he's made a few appearance in the ring since his 2004 exit, including at 2013's Wrestlemania with John Cena.