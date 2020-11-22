Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson teases Trump, Michael B. Jordan over 'Sexiest Man Alive' announcement

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson poked fun at Michael B. Jordan and Donald Trump in a recent Instagram post about the 2020 "Sexiest Man Alive."

People announced last week that Jordan, the “Creed” and "Black Panther" star, was named this year’s sexiest man. Johnson was previously given the accolade in 2016 and made the list again in 2020, but ranked lower than Jordan.

In a post on Instagram over the weekend, the “Jumanji” star talked about his recent interview with the magazine and congratulated Jordan on his win before quoting a recent tweet from Trump that implied he, like the president, was not giving up the title he won in 2016.

“Fun talkin’ about ‘living each day to the fullest’ in @people’s SEXIEST MAN ALIVE issue. Congrats to my brother @michaelbjordan on the new sexy crown,” Johnson wrote.

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON CELEBRATES WIFE’S BIRTHDAY AFTER COVID-19 RECOVERY

He added: “I CONCEDE NOTHING.“

The line is a reference to a tweet Trump issued last week after he seemingly signaled that his 2020 opponent, Joe Biden, won the election in a tweet.

Trump later clarified the tweet by saying Biden "only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA."

"I concede NOTHING!" Trump said. "We have a long way to go."

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON REVEALS HE RIPPED THE FRONT GATE OFF HIS HOUSE TO GET TO WORK ON TIME

The Trump campaign, claiming unsubstantiated voter fraud, is attempting to overturn the results of the election, which Fox News projected Biden won weeks ago.

Johnson broke with his previous policy of remaining apolitical, with the exception of a brief flirtation with a 2020 presidential run himself, when he announced he was endorsing Biden in late September.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I’m going to be pushing this political conversation just a little bit more,” he began a video at the time in which he conducted an interview with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. “Look, I’ve got friends in all parties, but the one thing we can always agree on is the conversation and the dialogue, and where that conversation lands is always the most critical part. Now, this is something that I’ve certainly not done in the past, so I’m going to go big. You guys know me, if I go, I go big!”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He added: “As a registered Independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become president and vice president.”