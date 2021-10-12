Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson talks possibility of political future: 'I care deeply about our country'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the biggest stars in the world and even though he's only teased running for president in the past, in a new interview he admitted he's taken plans one step beyond that.

While speaking to Vanity Fair, the 49-year-old actor/producer/businessman said he's spoken to people in the political arena and done "a small amount of research and analysis to see where this [support] comes from and to see what it could look like in the future."

Johnson revealed, "Indicators are all very positive — in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028."

The former pro wrestling star confirmed he hasn't completely ruled out the possibility of having a political future but "at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I don’t know the first thing about policy."

"I care deeply about our country. I care about every f--king American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And — there’s no delusion here — I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today," Johnson confirmed.

The "Jungle Cruise" actor last spoke about his political aspirations back in April on the "TODAY" show. "I do have that goal to unite our country," he told host Willie Geist. "I also feel that, if this is what the people want, then I will do that."

Johnson went on to note that the ability to unify Americans is a necessity for the longevity of the nation.

"I am passionate about making sure that our country is united because a united country, as we know, is the strongest, and I want to see that for our country," he concluded.

Johnson also responded on social media to a poll that claimed he would have massive support from Americans if he actually established and ran a presidential campaign.

"I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people," Johnson tweeted at the time.

The actor isn't known for speaking about politics often but broke his own protocol last year to endorse Joe Biden for president in his first public backing of a candidate.

After Biden's win, he shared another video to Instagram congratulating the president on his victory, admitting that he felt "emotional" when the news broke .

"The reason why I got emotional yesterday was because of what I felt my vote represented. I was talking to Lauren, my wife, we were talking about our two little baby girls and that’s exactly what my vote represented," he said at the time.

Johnson continued: "My vote represented my little daughters, my vote represented humanity, my vote represented decency, it represented the values and principles we teach our little girls and my vote also, for me, represented the importance of just being a good, decent human being and how important that is."

