Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares message of political unity after endorsing Joe Biden

After giving his first-ever public political endorsement, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a message of unity with his fans following Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The “Jumanji” star, who previously entertained a 2020 presidential run himself, announced in late September that he was throwing his considerable weight behind the Biden/Harris ticket and took to Instagram to share both the announcement and conduct a brief interview with the two candidates.

On Sunday, the 48-year-old actor took to Instagram again to share a video with his followers from inside his home gym. He opened by congratulating Biden and Harris for their historic win before admitting that the news of their victory got him emotional the day prior.

“I wanted to shoot this yesterday when the news broke but … I got a little emotional, admittedly so,” the star began. “I got a little emotional, manly tears of course. I may have cried a tear or two or 10 but they’re all very manly. All my tears are manly.”

He continued: “The reason why I got emotional yesterday was because of what I felt my vote represented. I was talking to Lauren, my wife, we were talking about our two little baby girls and that’s exactly what my vote represented. My vote represented my little daughters, my vote represented humanity, my vote represented decency, it represented the values and principles we teach our little girls and my vote also, for me, represented the importance of just being a good, decent human being and how important that is.”

The “Hobbs & Shaw” star went on to acknowledge that, although Biden supporters are celebrating, he understands that half the country is not thrilled about the outcome of Donald Trump being denied a second term.

“My celebration is with acknowledgment that we also have a country that’s completely divided,” Johnson said. “I acknowledge your disappointment, I acknowledge your pain. We’ve all been there, we’ve fought for things that we believed in with our heart, our passion and our guts and we lose. So it doesn't feel good and I want you to know that I'm still here and I’m not turning my back on you just because we have a difference of opinion, just because you voted for somebody else. Nope, I’m still right here.”

The star concluded his message of unity by acknowledging the role he took in politics for the election and even commented on some of the backlash it caused.

“As all of you know, early in this process I made a stand and a declaration and endorsement for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and I felt then and believe now that they're the best ones to lead our country at this moment into the future,” he said. “So, you know, I made that declaration because I was tired of the bullsh--. I’d had enough, so I stood tall and made that declaration and endorsement. And the heat that came my way…The sh-- storm of anger, of hate of insults of creating these lies that came my way… to be honest with you, it just made me stand taller and I said ‘bring it on.’ Because it wasn’t enough or me to just stand on the sidelines and be silent.”

The celebrity concluded his lengthy video message by toasting to the new president and all Americans and taking a pull from a bottle of his signature Teremana tequila.