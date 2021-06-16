Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson feels 'indebted' to America for his continued success: 'Tenacity opens doors'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he feels "indebted" to America for all of his success.

Life in the U.S. has been good to the movie star and former WWE wrestler. In addition to being one of the most recognized stars in Hollywood, he was named Forbes’ highest-paid actor of 2020 thanks to hits like "Hobbs & Shaw" and the "Jumanji" franchise. He has even drummed up some support for a potential run in politics, having previously teased the idea of a 2020 presidential run.

As a result, he was named People Magazine’s "No. 1 Reason to Love America" and he sat down with the outlet to discuss what his rise to the top in the U.S. has meant for him and why he feels "endlessly grateful" to be here.

The 49-year-old said that being an American means having the avenue for hard work to pay off, which is something he’s able to wrap his head around.

"I love our country to my core and I'm endlessly grateful for the opportunities I've had here, as a half-Black, half-Samoan kid being able to work my a-- off knowing tenacity opens doors," Johnson said. "In a lot of ways, I'm indebted to our great country for it."

That’s not to say that every part of The Rock’s American Dream has been pleasant. Growing up in Hawaii, the star said he faced some discrimination. Johnson revealed the way he was able to get past it, even when the people discriminating against him wouldn’t.

"I've always been of the mindset that I can't change that and I can't change the way I look. I was born with this color and who I am and where I'm from," Johnson explained. "So the best thing that I could do is control the controllables, put in the work with my own two hands, and if someone then continues to choose to discriminate against me, well, that's on them."

While his career in show business has clearly taken off, he says that politics isn’t necessarily the most logical next step for him.

He notes he’s "not a politician nor did I ever have political passions, and quite frankly I'm not sure I even have the patience or resignation to deal with the B.S. that comes with politics and politicians."

However, he believes that the amount of people urging him to run is not necessarily something he can turn his back on. In the meantime, Johnson is content to continue his various business ventures, including his Seven Bucks production company, Teremana tequila brand, his Zoa energy drink brand and a partnership with Under Armour.

That’s not to say he’s planning to get out of show business just yet. Johnson can be seen next on the big screen by way of the Disney movie "Jungle Cruise," based on the popular theme park ride.

"I know I sound like a broken record, but I'm a lucky guy to be in the position I'm in," he concluded. "Around every corner, if there's something that I can do to create an opportunity for somebody to work, take care of their own family, live their dream - that's the kind of stuff that matters."