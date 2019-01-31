Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says therapy helped him co-parent and work with ex-wife Dany Garcia

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may be a producer and have cameos in "Fighting With My Family," but his real life involves very little of that — and he works and co-parents with his ex-wife.

Johnson, 46, and Dany Garcia, 50, divorced in 2008 after 10 years of marriage, but remain close friends and business partners. Johnson revealed to "Good Morning America" Wednesday that they cite "therapy" as the main reason they're able to work so well together.

"Friendship and the expansion of wanting what's best for everyone," Garcia added.

The pair welcomed daughter Simone, 17, when Johnson was 29, and he admitted he may not have been ready for all the responsiblity on his plate at the time.

"At 29, I was still trying to find myself," the "Jumanji: Into the Jungle" star said. "I was flying by the seat of my pants at that time. I was in WWE, and as she's going into a business that I have enjoyed over the years, it has brought us even closer together."

"We are so different today than who we were 10 years ago, 12, 15 years ago that it's like that past almost doesn't exist," Garcia said.

Garcia is now married to Johnson's close friend and trainer, Dave Rienzi. The entire brood attended the 2018 Golden Globes together.

Johnson, meanwhile, has been with girlfriend Lauren Hashian since 2007. They share daughters Tiana, 9 months, and Jasmine, 3.

Despite the domestic bliss in which all parties live now, Johnson says part of what inspired him and Garcia to produce "Fighting With My Family," a biopic of WWE star Paige, was his own upbringing.

"I grew up in a wrestling family," he said. "We lived like gypsies ... So lots of fun dysfunction. The dysfunctionality you see in the movie is just taken from our lives."