Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Dwayne Johnson holds his two kids while listening to wife Lauren Hashian sing the national anthem at NFL game

Johnson and his two daughters watched Hashian sing the national anthem ahead of the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks NFL game on Sunday

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
Wife of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Lauren Hashian, sang the national anthem in front of thousands at a filled SoFi Stadium on Sunday for the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. 

Johnson, along with he and Hashian's two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, watched Hashian's performance proudly from the sidelines. The "Black Adam" actor took to Instagram to share his feelings about the emotional moment. 

"Me holding my babies tight, while their mama @laurenhashianofficial sings a powerful & inspiring National Anthem to 70,000 strong at @sofistadium-will go down as one of the greatest and most moving moments of my life," Johnson wrote on Instagram accompanied by a video of the three watching Hashian. 

Dwayne Johnson held daughters Jasmine and Tiana on the sidelines of an NFL game on Sunday as they watched Lauren Hashian sing the National Anthem. 

Dwayne Johnson held daughters Jasmine and Tiana on the sidelines of an NFL game on Sunday as they watched Lauren Hashian sing the National Anthem.  (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"As a father, it rocked my soul to hold our little ones in this milestone moment, as I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing-they felt it," the actor continued. 

"At these little ages, they don't understand how meaningful this moment is for our family and how incredibly important the words of this song are to our great country and every American in it. It's my job to explain it and teach them one day as their father I can't wait," the actor wrote. "Man you can can FEEL THE MANA in the air as Lauren sings."

Johnson wrapped up his post sharing how emotional he felt listening to his wife sing the powerful lyrics of the nation's song. 

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian have been married since August 2019. 

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian have been married since August 2019.  (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

"Good thing I had my glasses on because as Lauren rounded the corner with ‘…gave proof through the night that our fag was still there. Oh say does that star-spangled banner yet wave, o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave…' and I looked down and saw my girls with their little hands over their hearts…that was it for me. Daddy was done," Johnson explained in the post. 

"Congratulations to my beautiful wife, Lauren on this incredible career milestone and American honor. You are the real superstar of our family," The Rock concluded his post. 

Johnson and Hashian first met in 2006 while he was filming "The Game Plan," and they started dating the following year. The two got married in August 2019. Their oldest daughter, Jasmine was born in December 2015 and their youngest Tiana was born in April 2018. 

Prior to Lauren Hashian, Dwayne Johnson was married to Dany Garcia. Johnson and Garcia share daughter, Simone, right. 

Prior to Lauren Hashian, Dwayne Johnson was married to Dany Garcia. Johnson and Garcia share daughter, Simone, right.  (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Prior to Hashian, Johnson was married to Dany Garcia, and they share a daughter Simone. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

