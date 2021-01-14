Expand / Collapse search
CANCER
Published

'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond diagnosed with cancer

Actor played Samuel 'Screech' Powers in the original series and two spinoffs

By Nate Day | Fox News
Dustin Diamond of "Saved by the Bell" has been diagnosed with cancer, according to the actor's representative. 

Known for playing Samuel "Screech" Powers on the beloved coming-of-age sitcom, the actor's spokesman, Roger Paul, told Fox News Thursday that Diamond is facing a "severe" diagnosis, though could not yet confirm the stage.

Diamond, whose hospitalization was revealed this week, is "waiting for more test results," said Paul, but noted, "It's pretty bad"

In a statement shared on Diamond's Facebook page, a post read:  "All positivity and prayers are appreciated."

A member of Diamond's team also confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly (EW) which reported he's undergoing treatment in a Florida hospital.

The magazine, quoting a source close to Diamond, reported that he is "undergoing chemo" and it is expected he will remain in the hospital for another week. 

Dustin Diamond has received a 'severe' cancer diagnosis, his rep said. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

"By next week," the source told the magazine, "we'll have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need so that he's comfortable."

An additional statement from the star with more specifics is expected once a formal diagnosis is made.

Known best for playing Samuel "Screech" Powers on "Saved by the Bell," Diamond was remaining "upbeat" amid his hospitalization, Paul previously told Fox News.

"He’s always going to remain upbeat — that’s just who he is in that respect," the spokesman added.

Dustin Diamond is undergoing treatment for cancer in a Florida hospital. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

As for his mood, Paul said the one-time teen sensation was feeling "scared but hopeful" about his situation. He added a fund may be started on behalf of Diamond.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report

