‘Saved by the Bell’s’ Dustin Diamond hospitalized as he undergoes tests, team says: ‘He’s scared but upbeat’

"Saved by the Bell" alum Dustin Diamond has been hospitalized, Fox News has confirmed.



Most known for playing Samuel "Screech" Powers on the beloved coming-of-age sitcom, the actor’s team told Fox News on Tuesday that Diamond is currently "undergoing testing" at what they’re calling an "undisclosed location" for fear the actor will be targeted by paparazzi.

Per TMZ, the lively performer was in Florida over the weekend and was hospitalized after feeling aches and pains throughout his body.

"He’s always going to remain upbeat — that’s just who he is in that respect," a member of Diamond’s team told Fox News.

Diamond is "scared but hopeful" he’ll overcome what possibilities loom ahead following the battery of tests to determine the severity of what Diamond and his team fear could be cancer, the team member said.

The 44-year-old star, who is not a part of the "Saved" reboot on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock, has endured an ebb-and-flow career since the original series ended in 1993.

Diamond has also been known to lend his time and resources to those hoping to break out in the acting business and is a regular among the comedy circuit in Los Angeles and New York City.

"And then there's the other stuff. He does stuff for Halloween, he used to do haunted houses for the kids in his neighborhood and stuff. He's really into gaming and all that -- he's a good guy," a member from Diamond’s team relayed. "He's just moving forward now."

Diamond’s team tells Fox News more details regarding the actor’s status will be revealed "soon" and that a fund may be started on behalf of Diamond.