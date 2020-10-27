‘Saved by the Bell' reboot: New trailer brings original stars, new Bayside students together

The “Saved by the Bell” reboot is bringing together the old school and the new school students of Bayside High School.

In a new trailer shared on Tuesday, Mark Paul Gosselaar reprises his role as Zack Morris only this time he is the governor of California.

Gosseleaar’s character shut down low income schools and relocated those students to Bayside High where the socioeconomic status is much better.

"Why is everybody so rich?" one new student questions in the trailer as she first enters the school.

In the background, one student brags about DJ Khalid’s baby putting together the playlist for her birthday party.

Mario Lopez then appears as A.C. Slater who is now the gym teacher. One new student is seemingly uncomfortable in the new environment and Lopez’s character tells him, “Bayside is where I finally felt like I belonged. This place is magic.”

Elizabeth Berkley and John Michael Higgins, who played Jessie Spano and Principal Toddman, respectively, also appear in the trailer alongside new cast members Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez.

The “Saved By the Bell” reboot is premiering on Nov. 25 on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock.