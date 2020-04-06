Duran Duran’s John Taylor says he recovered from coronavirus: ‘We will beat this thing’

Duran Duran bassist John Taylor announced he tested positive for the coronavirus but has since recovered.

The English new wave band made the announcement on Instagram Sunday.

“Dear friends of mine after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago,” Taylor wrote.

“Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old - I like to think I am - or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 - but after a week or so of what I would describe as a 'Turbo-charged Flu', I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn't mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover,” he continued.

Taylor said he came forward with his diagnosis in hopes of setting the record straight about his experience with the disease.

“I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain,” said Taylor. “But I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing."

“Sending LOVE to all my Homies and Fans, in Italy particularly, the UK and the US and everywhere in the world I have been lucky enough to visit on my travels with DURAN DURAN,” he concluded his post. “Cannot wait to be back onstage again, sharing new music, love and joy. Stay safe, stay connected and get creative! Love John.”

Duran Duran was formed in 1978 and went on to worldwide fame during the ‘80s and ‘90s, the New York Post reported. The group released numerous hits including “Rio,” “Hungry Like the Wolf,” and “Come Undone,” just to name a few.

Worldwide, more than 1.2 million people have been confirmed infected and over 70,000 have died during the current coronavirus pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

The virus, known as COVID-19, is spread by droplets from coughs or sneezes. For most people, the virus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause pneumonia. Over 263,000 people have recovered worldwide.

There is no known treatment, but some drugs have shown promise and patients are rushing to join studies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

