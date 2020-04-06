Mark Wahlberg pens moving Palm Sunday message to fans: 'We still have faith'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Mark Wahlberg is leaning on his faith during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor and his wife, Rhea Durham, penned an emotional message to fans on Palm Sunday reminding them that through this hardship “we still have faith and we have each other.”

“Happy Palm Sunday, everybody,” the "Spenser Confidential" star said. “Just thinking about everybody. We still have faith and we have each other, so let’s stay strong. God bless you guys. I love you.” Durham added: “God bless you.”

The Boston native has been open about how important his Catholic faith is to him.

“That's the most important thing," he said on the “Today” show in early March. "I take a day off, I take two days a week off from the gym now. I don't take a day off from getting on my hands and my knees and reading my prayer book and my daily devotionals and, first of all, expressing the gratitude that I have for all the blessings that have been bestowed upon me.

“And then, of course, asking for the strength and guidance to be able to use the talents and gifts that God's given me to help others and inspire and know what right is and to do so ... to be the best husband I can be, best father I can be,” he added.

The entertainer continued to describe how he adds different people to his prayer list, so sometimes his daily ritual can get a bit long.

“I meet people along the way, and I add people to my prayers," Wahlberg explained. "If I see somebody in public eye, or that I read in the newspaper somebody that's struggling, somebody that has a child that's having a health issue, stuff like that, I add them to my prayers, and I usually ended up keeping them in my prayers. So it's now 20 minutes of praying, actual praying, and then my reading and stuff like that.”

The father of four also acknowledges though that not everyone shares his strength in faith and he doesn't want to become overbearing.

"Look, I will not hide the fact that I love the Lord and I want to be committed to serving the Lord," he said, "but I also don't jam it down anybody's throat."