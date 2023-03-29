‘Dungeons & Dragons’ star Hugh Grant thinks Hollywood affairs would be prevalent if phones weren't on set

British star Hugh Grant believes there would be more affairs and love, actually, on film sets if not for smartphones.

While discussing his upcoming project "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," Grant reflected on the industry and how it has changed.

"Films are so weird now," he told Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

"You know in the old days … by the end of the second week, you were all getting drunk in the evening and having dinner and falling in love with each other, and all that."

"And all that stopped ‘cause of telephones … Everyone goes home and looks at Twitter," Grant lamented. "It’s so sad."

Colbert then asked Grant if he believed the number of affairs would increase on movie sets if there were no phones.

"Yeah, I think so. You know [Quentin] Tarantino bans telephones from his set. Quite right, too," he shared of the famed director.

"And then the people there do all shag each other. So I'm told," he added.

Speaking of his affinity for playing more deviant characters in projects, Grant revealed those roles might "suit" him.

"We all love a baddie. You know, not just actors but audiences like baddies. Girls like baddies," he shared.

"It does seem to suit me better, maybe it's closer to me … Layers of duplicity suit acting, because acting is covering things up."

Just weeks ago, Grant's personal behavior was questioned after an interview he gave at the Oscar's went viral.

Grant was ridiculed online for being rude and arrogant, among other things to host Ashley Graham.

While some fans appreciated the actor's candor, other people hammed the "Notting Hill" actor for his demeanor.

"Hugh Grant is the biggest D bag for this interview. Hugh, If you don't want to be there go home. Worst Oscars interviews ever," said one user.

"You don't have to be that much of a d---, Hugh Grant. I mean you really just don't," wrote another person.