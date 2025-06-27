‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ actor Rick Hurst dead at 79

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Richard (Rick) Hurst, an actor known for his role as the endearing Deputy Cletus Hogg in "The Dukes of Hazzard" is dead. He was 79.

News of Hurst’s death was confirmed to Fox News Digital by his co-star Ben Jones, who played Cooter Davenport in the popular series. Hurst died on Thursday afternoon.

"Rick was a great guy," Jones shared in his statement. "Our show has been an ongoing success for 40 years or so, and Rick was a big part of that … it was very shocking and hurtful to hear his passing. He was just with us last week, and it was unexpected."

Jones continued, "He was a great human being … good-hearted… generous … always a friend I would stick up for… he was in the business of making people happy. He was a wonderful comic and comic actor."

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

He also shared a statement on Cooter’s Pigeon Forge Facebook page – a "Dukes of Hazzard" themed museum owned by Jones.

"It doesn't seem right that Rick Hurst passed away this afternoon. When something so unexpected happens, it is ‘harder to process’, as the current expression goes," Jones wrote.



"I have known Rick for over 45 years and there wasn't a minute of that time that he didn't leave me smiling or laughing. Sure, he was a professional comedian, but mostly he just had a heart as big as Texas," his heartfelt tribute continued.

The statement continued in part, "We have always thought of our Cooter's friends as ‘Hazzard Nation’, Well, Hazzard Nation is sure going to miss Rick Hurst down here around ‘Cooters’, but his presence will always be near us. Rest in Peace, old friend!"

"The Dukes of Hazzard" actor’s death comes one week before he was set to make an appearance at a fan event in Tennessee, Fox News Digital has learned.

Tributes continue to pour in, including from Hurst’s "Dukes of Hazzard" co-star John Schneider.

"I just this moment heard about the passing of dear Rick Hurst, a.k.a. Cletus Hogg. You were remarkable force for humanity, sanity and comedy my friend. Heaven is a safer and more organized place with you in it. We’ll keep the race going and people laughing until we meet again! Love you," he wrote about his dear friend on Facebook.

Hurst was born in Houston, Texas, and played the role of Deputy Cletus Hogg in "The Dukes of Hazzard" in the late 1970s. He later reprised his role throughout the 1980s.

His other film credits include "Steel Magnolias" and "In the Line of Fire."

Hurst has several television show appearances, including "Sanford and Son," "The Partridge Family," "M*A*S*H," "Gunsmoke" and "The Bob Newhart Show."

The actor was married to Katherine Shelley Weir from 1981 until 1991, and his first wife, Catherine Kaniecki, from 1969 until 1979.

Hurst is survived by two sons, Ryan and Collin. Ryan was born in June 1976 and is the son of Hurst and Kaniecki. Hurst welcomed Collin later with his second wife, Weir.

Both sons followed in their father’s acting footsteps, as Ryan appeared in "Sons of Anarchy" and Collin reprised his role in "Dukes" in 1997 and 2000.