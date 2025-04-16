Expand / Collapse search
The Dukes of Hazzard

'Dukes of Hazzard' actor protected co-star Catherine Bach on rise to sex symbol fame

John Schneider reunited with Catherine Bach and Tom Wopat for the Hollywood Museum's 'Iconic Rides' exhibit

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
'Dukes of Hazzard' star was protective of sex symbol pal Catherine Bach Video

'Dukes of Hazzard' star was protective of sex symbol pal Catherine Bach

John Schneider, who starred as Bo Duke on "The Dukes of Hazzard," spoke about his time bringing the series to life, protecting co-star Catherine Bach and what fans can expect from a new exhibition at the Hollywood Museum.

The good ol’ boys were determined to protect Catherine Bach and her Daisy Dukes.

"The Dukes of Hazzard" stars John Schneider and Tom Wopat, as well as Bach, recently reunited to celebrate the show’s iconic vehicle, the General Lee, which is being honored at the "Iconic Rides" exhibit at the Hollywood Museum. The series, which chronicled "the adventures of the fast-drivin', rubber-burnin' Duke boys of Hazzard County," aired from 1979 to 1985.

"It never occurred to us that we weren’t going to be friends for life," Schneider, who played Bo Duke, told Fox News Digital.

John Schneider, Catherine Bach and Tom Wopat standing together on the red carpet of the Hollywood Museum smiling.

From left: "Dukes of Hazzard" stars John Schneider, Catherine Bach and Tom Wopat reunited for the Hollywood Museum's new exhibition, "Iconic Rides." (Sheri Determan)

"I’ve met other people from other shows, and particularly other bands… there’s a lot of bands that can’t stand one another," said the actor and musician. "I couldn’t imagine a life without Tom Wopat being one of my best friends, without Catherine Bach being one of my best friends. It couldn’t possibly exist."

When the sitcom first premiered, then-CBS programming chief B. Donald Grant found himself squaring off with a roomful of TV critics who hated it, The Hollywood Reporter shared. Still, the show won over millions of fans, drawing in as many as 20 million viewers per episode. According to the outlet, it had become the second-biggest show on TV by its third season.

American actors (left to right) John Schneider, Catherine Bach and Tom Wopat

"The Dukes of Hazzard" made John Schneider, Catherine Bach and Tom Wopat stars. It also made Bach and her Daisy Dukes sex symbols. (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

"The Dukes of Hazzard" catapulted the trio to stardom, especially Bach, whose short shorts made her a sex symbol. Schneider said the cast became incredibly close, and while fans watched her million-dollar legs, he and Wopat watched her back.

'Dukes of Hazzard' star was protective of sex symbol pal Catherine Bach Video

"Tom and I were very protective of Catherine," said the 65-year-old. "Hollywood in those days, Hollywood in any days, is a little odd, but particularly for a young woman in her 20s who had her legs insured for a million dollars.

"So, we would make sure whenever Catherine had a visitor on set, someone she might be dating, we’d come up to them like you would imagine Bo and Luke [Duke] would come up. ‘Hey, how are you? What are you doing? We work early tomorrow, so you got to have her in by 9 o’clock tonight.’"

The Dukes of Hazzard cast smiling with each other

John Schneider (right) said he and Tom Wopat were fiercely protective of Catherine Bach. (CBS via Getty Images)

"We were terrible to these people," Schneider chuckled. "But Cathy would do the same thing. Catherine has done that to me my whole life. I still do it with her. But that’s what people who love each other and respect each other do — you protect one another."

Catherine Bach posing in short shorts and a skimpy tank top.

Catherine Bach's legs were insured for $1 million. (Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

Bach previously told Fox News Digital that she was never romantically involved with her co-stars.

"Let me say this — as much as those guys were the most charming, sexiest friends and men on the planet and women all over just adored them — they were really like my brothers," she said. "As much as I appreciate them, there’s no way I would be, as you say, hooking up with them. Just look at your brother or whoever is really close to you and go, ‘Can I do this?’ It’s a no."

Catherine Bach on 'Dukes of Hazzard'

Catherine Bach previously insisted to Fox News Digital she was never romantically involved with her castmates. (Fotos International/Getty Images)

Schneider said he became fast friends with Wopat and Bach, a friendship that remains strong today.

The cast of "The Dukes of Hazzard" speaking in front of a podium at the Hollywood Museum and smiling.

"The Hollywood Museum in the wonderful Max Factor building, the historic Max Factor building, has put together a beautiful tribute to ‘The Dukes of Hazzard,’ which is really great," John Schneider told Fox News Digital. "They've got some wardrobe, they've got some video playing, they have the General Lee, and it's really, really just fantastic." (Sheri Determan)

"My relationship with Tom and Catherine has been wonderful," he said. "One of the things people have mentioned now for four and a half decades is how realistic the friendship is between Bo, Luke and Daisy, how believable it is that we all love, honor and protect one another."

"Well, that started from the very beginning," he shared. "I’m not sure why, but especially Tom and I… Tom and I both carried a guitar around. We were often seen playing songs we'd written or great songs from our era. I think that the music joined us together."

The Hollywood Museum with the General Lee on display

The General Lee can be viewed at the Hollywood Museum. (Sheri Determan)

"But also, the work, the five days a week, 12 hours a day, 10 months a year — it would be really bad to not get along with people you spend that much time with," he added.

John Schneider as Bo Duke on 'The Dukes of Hazzard'

John Schneider was 18 years old when he was cast as Bo Duke in "The Dukes of Hazzard."  (CBS via Getty Images)

Schneider was 18 years old and fresh out of high school when he joined "The Dukes of Hazzard." It was two years after Burt Reynolds and Sally Field starred in the box office hit, "Smokey and the Bandit."

"Navigating fame at 18 years old was quite a trick," Schneider admitted. "… If it weren’t for the amazing actor Denver Pyle, who played my Uncle Jesse, I think I probably would’ve crashed and burned early on. He had done multiple television shows, and he was my mentor, my role model, and I didn’t want to disappoint him."

Tom Wopat and John Schneider posing in costume as Bo and Luke Duke.

Tom Wopat (left) and John Schneider became fast friends on set and bonded over music. (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

"I had a wonderful youth," he clarified. "I’m not saying I [didn’t have] a great time, but I didn’t come off the rails. And I’m crediting Denver Pyle for that… Denver Pyle is absolutely the No. 1 reason why I’m still here."

Denver Pyle in overalls sitting alongside the rest of the cast from The Dukes of Hazzard.

Denver Pyle, who played Uncle Jesse, passed away in 1997. He was 77. (Getty Images)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, annual fan conventions have been known to draw over 100,000 spectators. But despite the show’s enduring popularity, it didn’t remain scandal-free.

In 2015, TV Land, the only network airing the series at the time, took it off the air amid controversy over portrayals of the Confederate flag, which is viewed by many as a slave-era hate symbol, the outlet reported. 

Reuters also reported fans took to social media to express frustration over the network’s decision. A Change.org petition to bring the show back had over 1,800 supporters.

The cast of The Dukes of Hazzard inside the General Lee giving an OK sign.

The General Lee was scrutinized in 2020 amid the Black Lives Matter movement. (CBS via Getty Images)

In 2020, amid the Black Lives Matter movement, there was renewed fervor over the use of the flag, which is painted on the roof of the boys’ ride, the General Lee. The fictional Duke family resides in Georgia.

The cast of The Dukes of Hazzard posing in costume close to each other and smiling.

The series took place in the fictional Hazzard County, Georgia. (CBS via Getty Images)

"I think in 2020, there was a group of people that took offense to everything," said Schneider. "… They were just looking to have a problem with something. I think everything is safe from cancel culture right now. I think we’ve entered into the time of common sense. ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ is a wonderful family show that never had a racist bone in its body, in its writing or its production."

The Dukes of Hazzard cast has remained close over the years

John Schneider believes "The Dukes of Hazzard" is safe from cancel culture. (CBS via Getty Images)

"I think what happened is, maybe some of the people who hadn’t done any research… took this nonsensical complaint at face value," he continued. "I think now they’ve seen the show, and they’ve said, ‘Wait a minute, this is great. This is fun. This is a community. This is family. We want more of this, not less.’ I think that is evidenced by the Hollywood Museum right now by their beautiful exhibit. They wouldn’t have done it if that was still prevalent."

Schneider said there’s a good reason why "The Dukes of Hazzard" has had a loyal following over the years.

John Schneider being embraced by his wife in front of the General Lee at the Hollywood Museum.

John Schneider is seen here at the Hollywood Museum with his wife, Dee Dee, left, and Donelle Dadigan, founder and president of the Hollywood Museum. (Sheri Determan)

"I think the legacy of ‘Dukes’ is that the most important thing that we have is community," he shared. "That’s a lesson that Uncle Jesse would teach us… I’ve had so many parents and grandparents come to me and say this was the show that helped raise their children. I think that’s important. 

"Some shows are fun, some shows are exciting. Some shows are like "Little House on the Prairie' that teach wonderful lessons. But… very few shows were all of that. ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ was all of that, plus fast cars and jumping over the creek."

