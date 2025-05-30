Loretta Swit, star of 'M*A*S*H,' dead at 87

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Loretta Swit, who starred as quick-witted Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the TV series "M*A*S*H," has died. She was 87.

A spokesperson for the actress confirmed to Fox News Digital that Swit passed away on Friday at her home in New York City. The suspected cause of death is natural causes.

In her lifetime, Swit was honored with several awards for her acting, including the People's Choice Award, The Genie Award, The Silver Satellite Award, The Jean Golden Halo Award, the Pacific Broadcasters Award, and two Emmy Awards. With 10 Emmy nominations and four nominations for the Golden Globe, she most recently received her third Career Achievement Award.

Swit previously made her Broadway debut in "Same Time, Next Year" opposite Ted Bessell and toured with Susan Hayward and Celeste Holm. She would go on to play the title role of "Mame" in New York and Pennsylvania.

Her television career boasts over 25 movies. She appeared in "Games Mother Never Taught You" with Sam Waterston, "Hell Hath No Fury" with Barbara Eden, "The Execution" with Rip Torn, "Dreams of Gold" with Cliff Robertson and "A Killer Among Friends" with Patty Duke. Swit also appeared in "The Muppet Show" with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.

She starred in "Stand Up and Be Counted" with Jacqueline Bisset, "Freebie and the Bean" with James Caan and Alan Arkin, "Race With the Devil" with Peter Fonda, "Beer" opposite Rip Torn, "S.O.B." with Julie Andrews and William Holden, "Whoops Apocalypse" with Peter Cook and Herbert Lom, "Forrest Warrior" with Chuck Norris, and "BoardHeads" with Bronson Pinchot.

Swit was also known for her passion for animals. She set up the SwitHeart Animal Alliance to prevent cruelty and end animal suffering. She also raised awareness of other nonprofit organizations and programs that protected and rescued animals in need, as well as wildlife preservation. She created her critically-acclaimed art book, "SwitHeart," which featured 65 full-color paintings and drawings. It raised money for numerous animal causes. She also launched a fragrance, SwitHeart, where all proceeds go to SwitHeart.

Back in 2023, Swit spoke to Fox News Digital about Major Margaret’s famous nickname.

"I understand nicknames come with great love and admiration for a character," the star explained at the time. "But it was an insult as far as I was concerned. She wasn’t just a piece of anatomy. She was a major in the United States Army, and she should not be disrespected."

"This was a woman who had rank, who worked hard and wanted to be good at her job," Swit shared. "She was an inspiration. I was proud of her. I was proud to represent all the servicewomen out there. I wanted to make a change."

Swit said she was also proud of being part of the celebrated sitcom, so much so she was worried the nickname would overshadow the heroic efforts of real-life servicewomen, belittling them to a punchline.

"I didn’t want those women to be disrespected," Swit reflected. "Obviously, people are going to see it differently. Margaret did not see [the nickname] as a compliment. She saw it as disrespect. So, yes, I would say it was never a comfort zone."

Looking back, Swit admitted she even approached the writers of the show to phase out "Hot Lips."

"I think my perseverance probably became very annoying," she chuckled. "But I felt it was important for the women out there who were supporting our country. I kept telling the writers, ‘She’s so much more than this.’"

"M*A*S*H" was based on the 1968 novel by Richard Hooker, which led to the 1970 film by the same name. The series, set during the Korean War, aired from 1972 to 1983. The finale was watched in over 60% of U.S. homes.

Over the years, Swit stayed in touch with veterans. Many also flock to her appearances. Those encounters, she said, made her fight to ditch the "Hot Lips" title worth it.

"I worked for a long time with World War II vets and got to know them really well," she explained. "It made you realize how much work we needed to do in this country to support them. So many of them came back to a life that was foreign to them. It took them a long time to grasp the situation. They endured so much and many faced those struggles in silence. It has been the honor of my life to help get their stories out there.

"It has been a privilege, an honor, to meet so many of these wonderful heroes – they’re still my heroes," she explained. "The very fact that a serviceman or woman puts themselves on the front lines and says, ‘I give you my life’ – that’s the ultimate sacrifice. And we just don’t thank them enough. They give their lives to our country. These are the best friends I’ll ever have. And they always deserve our respect.

"I often quote this wonderful thing that I read," she continued. "It’s a statement: ‘What is a veteran? A veteran is someone who at one time in their lives wrote out a blank check made out to the United States of America, giving them the sum of up to and including their life.’ That says it all to me what exactly our servicemen and women do. How could such a statement not make you emotional? It’s a lasting feeling. It’s a feeling that will always stay with me."

Swit said, hearing the stories of veterans has "enhanced" her life.

"It gives you such a deep appreciation for our country, for the sacrifices they made, even after they come back home," she said. "It can be difficult to absorb their stories. But they need us. So many of them are misunderstood. And a simple thank-you goes such a long way."

While Swit played an army brat on TV, the role has given her more than fame, she pointed out.

"It introduced me to the real experiences of our servicemen and women," she said. "And I gained so many friends along the way. These friendships will last forever. And that has truly been a gift."