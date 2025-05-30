Expand / Collapse search
Departed

Loretta Swit, star of 'M*A*S*H,' dead at 87

The actress who played Major Margaret 'Hot Lips' Houlihan advocated respect for servicewomen and veterans

Mike Farrell talks about his friendship with Alan Alda Video

Mike Farrell talks about his friendship with Alan Alda

‘M*A*S*H’ star Mike Farrell tells Fox News Digital about his relationship with Alan Alda and the first time he watched the show.

Loretta Swit, who starred as quick-witted Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the TV series "M*A*S*H," has died. She was 87.

A spokesperson for the actress confirmed to Fox News Digital that Swit passed away on Friday at her home in New York City. The suspected cause of death is natural causes.

In her lifetime, Swit was honored with several awards for her acting, including the People's Choice Award, The Genie Award, The Silver Satellite Award, The Jean Golden Halo Award, the Pacific Broadcasters Award, and two Emmy Awards.  With 10 Emmy nominations and four nominations for the Golden Globe, she most recently received her third Career Achievement Award.  

Loretta Swit smiling and wearing a white blazer and matching shirt.

Loretta Swit attends the opening night of "Hannah Gadsby: WOOF!" at Abrons Arts Center on Oct. 06, 2024, in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Swit previously made her Broadway debut in "Same Time, Next Year" opposite Ted Bessell and toured with Susan Hayward and Celeste Holm. She would go on to play the title role of "Mame" in New York and Pennsylvania.

Her television career boasts over 25 movies. She appeared in "Games Mother Never Taught You" with Sam Waterston, "Hell Hath No Fury" with Barbara Eden, "The Execution" with Rip Torn, "Dreams of Gold" with Cliff Robertson and "A Killer Among Friends" with Patty Duke. Swit also appeared in "The Muppet Show" with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.

M*A*S*H last episode

The cast of "M*A*S*H" filming the final episode. (Paul Harris/Getty Images)

She starred in "Stand Up and Be Counted" with Jacqueline Bisset, "Freebie and the Bean" with James Caan and Alan Arkin, "Race With the Devil" with Peter Fonda, "Beer" opposite Rip Torn, "S.O.B." with Julie Andrews and William Holden, "Whoops Apocalypse" with Peter Cook and Herbert Lom, "Forrest Warrior" with Chuck Norris, and "BoardHeads" with Bronson Pinchot.

Loretta Swit in character embracing Larry Linville

Loretta Swit, as Major Margaret Houlihan and Larry Linville (1939-2000), as Major Frank Burns, on the television series "M*A*S*H," circa 1972. (CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

Swit was also known for her passion for animals. She set up the SwitHeart Animal Alliance to prevent cruelty and end animal suffering. She also raised awareness of other nonprofit organizations and programs that protected and rescued animals in need, as well as wildlife preservation. She created her critically-acclaimed art book, "SwitHeart," which featured 65 full-color paintings and drawings. It raised money for numerous animal causes. She also launched a fragrance, SwitHeart, where all proceeds go to SwitHeart.

Back in 2023, Swit spoke to Fox News Digital about Major Margaret’s famous nickname.

Loretta Swit posing in a glamorous shot.

The TV series "M*A*S*H" premiered on Sept. 7, 1972.  (CBS via Getty Images)

"I understand nicknames come with great love and admiration for a character," the star explained at the time. "But it was an insult as far as I was concerned. She wasn’t just a piece of anatomy. She was a major in the United States Army, and she should not be disrespected."

"This was a woman who had rank, who worked hard and wanted to be good at her job," Swit shared. "She was an inspiration. I was proud of her. I was proud to represent all the servicewomen out there. I wanted to make a change."

Swit said she was also proud of being part of the celebrated sitcom, so much so she was worried the nickname would overshadow the heroic efforts of real-life servicewomen, belittling them to a punchline.

Loretta Swit MASH

Loretta Swit wanted her character to be more than just a punchline out of respect for servicewomen. (CBS via Getty Images)

"I didn’t want those women to be disrespected," Swit reflected. "Obviously, people are going to see it differently. Margaret did not see [the nickname] as a compliment. She saw it as disrespect. So, yes, I would say it was never a comfort zone."

Loretta Swit smiling with her eyes closed as she embraces a small dog

Loretta Jane Szwed was born on Nov. 4th, 1937, in Passaic, New Jersey. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Looking back, Swit admitted she even approached the writers of the show to phase out "Hot Lips."

"I think my perseverance probably became very annoying," she chuckled. "But I felt it was important for the women out there who were supporting our country. I kept telling the writers, ‘She’s so much more than this.’"

Loretta Swit smiling embracing Betty White

Actresses Loretta Swit and Betty White pose for photos during the 12th Annual Safari Brunch, a fundraiser for the Wildlife Waystation held at the Playboy Mansion, on Oct.14, 2006, in Beverly Hills, California.  (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for the Wildlife WayStation)

"M*A*S*H" was based on the 1968 novel by Richard Hooker, which led to the 1970 film by the same name. The series, set during the Korean War, aired from 1972 to 1983. The finale was watched in over 60% of U.S. homes.

Close-up of American actress Loretta Swit, in costume as Major Margaret Houlihan

Loretta Swit stayed in touch with veterans over the years. (CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

Over the years, Swit stayed in touch with veterans. Many also flock to her appearances. Those encounters, she said, made her fight to ditch the "Hot Lips" title worth it.

"I worked for a long time with World War II vets and got to know them really well," she explained. "It made you realize how much work we needed to do in this country to support them. So many of them came back to a life that was foreign to them. It took them a long time to grasp the situation. They endured so much and many faced those struggles in silence. It has been the honor of my life to help get their stories out there.

Jamie Farr and Loretta Switt smiling in formal wear outdoors

Jamie Farr and Loretta Swit attend the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards Arrivals at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Apr. 29, 2018, in Pasadena, California.  (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"It has been a privilege, an honor, to meet so many of these wonderful heroes – they’re still my heroes," she explained. "The very fact that a serviceman or woman puts themselves on the front lines and says, ‘I give you my life’ – that’s the ultimate sacrifice. And we just don’t thank them enough. They give their lives to our country. These are the best friends I’ll ever have. And they always deserve our respect.

Loretta Swit in costume being embraced by two cast members

From left: Alan Alda, as Captain Benjamin Hawkeye Pierce, Wayne Rogers, as Captain Trapper John McIntyre, and Loretta Swit, as Major Margaret Houlihan. (CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

"I often quote this wonderful thing that I read," she continued. "It’s a statement: ‘What is a veteran? A veteran is someone who at one time in their lives wrote out a blank check made out to the United States of America, giving them the sum of up to and including their life.’ That says it all to me what exactly our servicemen and women do. How could such a statement not make you emotional? It’s a lasting feeling. It’s a feeling that will always stay with me."

Swit said, hearing the stories of veterans has "enhanced" her life.

Loretta Swit holding her book of illustrations

Loretta Swit at The Hollywood Museum celebrating her book launch in 2017.  (Tasia Wells/Getty Images)

"It gives you such a deep appreciation for our country, for the sacrifices they made, even after they come back home," she said. "It can be difficult to absorb their stories. But they need us. So many of them are misunderstood. And a simple thank-you goes such a long way."

Loretta Swit sitting in a jeep during the filming of television show M*A*S*H

Loretta Swit was born to Polish immigrants. She first performed on stage at age 7. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

While Swit played an army brat on TV, the role has given her more than fame, she pointed out.

"It introduced me to the real experiences of our servicemen and women," she said. "And I gained so many friends along the way. These friendships will last forever. And that has truly been a gift."

