'Duck Dynasty' star slams Kamala Harris plan, says health care 'given to me by God'

"Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson appeared on Fox Business' "Cavuto Coast to Coast" earlier this week to discuss his views against "Medicare for all' and instead for the belief that Jesus gives him health care.

The 72-year-old Louisiana native referred to U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., a 2020 presidential contender, in offering his disagreement with the "Medicare for all" health care policy. Harris has said that "access to health care should not be thought of as a privilege."

"What I'm saying is, Kamala — I already have health care," Robertson said. "It's given to me by God. Eternal health care. I'm guaranteed to be raised from the dead. I have life and immortality given to me by God through Jesus."

When host Neil Cavuto asked him to clarify, Robertson doubled down on his claims that he does not need health care.

"I didn't have health care for 50 years and someone says, now I'm rich and famous," Robertson said. "So I said, 'Miss K, you can buy every kind of insurance known to man if you want to, but I've never needed it for 50 years. So there ya go."

