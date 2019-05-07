‘Duck Dynasty’ star Phil Robertson says he ‘loves’ the liberal left ‘even if they don’t sit down and listen’

Phil Robertson is letting left-wingers know that he still “loves” them despite their political and social views.

The patriarch of the “Duck Dynasty” empire told Sean Hannity on Monday that he’s always willing to have a conversation with Democrats about their beliefs “even if they don’t sit down and listen.”

“Well, I just try to warn the country I love. I’m told to love God and love my neighbor. I love them all — I love every one of them,” Robertson said of his decision to write his book, “The Theft of America’s Soul: Blowing the Lid Off the Lies That Are Destroying Our Country,” which he described as a “prophetic wake-up call” for Americans looking to find peace and unity in Christianity.

“If they’re like, ‘You can’t eat meat because I don’t like you eating meat,’ I’m like, ‘calm down, let’s talk.’ So, we go through the food laws and all this stuff. But I love them even if they don’t sit down and listen.”'

“The scary part about the liberal left [is] they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God," he said.

"[God] gave them over to a reprobate mind to do what ought not to be done. And the list is this long. And it ends up that God-haters, slanderers – they’re senseless, faithless, heartless, ruthless… it’s the devil. That’s why I said the ‘theft’ of America’s soul, I meant the evil one,” Robertson, 73, said.

The author’s son and co-host of the “Unashamed” podcast, Jase Robertson, echoed his father’s sentiments and noted that his family’s decision to publicly display their faith has its share of detractors, but that discourse is needed in order to push the conversations forward and enact change in the country.

“We’ve gone public with our faith, and when you do that you’re going to get attacked,” said Robertson, 49. “We’re all sinners, the difference is when we mess up, we’re honest about it, we’re truthful and we use that as a way to show people how to overcome adversity and trust in God.”

The reality television star continued: “That’s what we do, but what we’re trying to do is change the human heart. You see in the political world; everybody is up in arms because every time a school shooting or something happens it pains us – it hurts us, so we get into the same debates about guns, which we use common sense because we all have guns.”

In March, the eldest Robertson sat down with Fox News to share his story about turning his life over to God in the mid-1970s after leading a rather reckless life in his native rural Louisiana.

“Until I was 28 I didn’t have any faith,” Robertson told Fox News. “Here I am biblically speaking — God said I was under the control of the evil one. I didn’t know that. I was just getting high and drunk with the worst of them. … I had built a track record that was not a good one. I then realized, ‘What was I thinking? All that mischief and carrying on.’ … I came to know Jesus. I looked up one day and I said, ‘Man, I’m driven to do this. I have to do it.’”

Robertson says he is invited every year to speak to hundreds of churches and organizations, explaining how his belief in God has made him a better family man over the years. He said his dedication to helping others in need is his true purpose in life.

