Chip and Joanna Gaines
Published

'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines host church services at Magnolia Silos

Associated Press
The stars of TV's "Fixer Upper" show joined a relocated Texas congregation for church on the lawn of the couple's Magnolia Market at the Silos amid expansion of nearby Interstate 35.

Church Under the Bridge pastor Jimmy Dorrell and his wife Janet, right, lead around 300 members from their home for 26 years to a temporary location at the Magnolia Market at the Silos, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Waco, Texas. Chip and Joanna Gaines offered them their site after upcoming construction of the interstate forced the group to find a new location.

Church Under the Bridge pastor Jimmy Dorrell and his wife Janet, right, lead around 300 members from their home for 26 years to a temporary location at the Magnolia Market at the Silos, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Waco, Texas. Chip and Joanna Gaines offered them their site after upcoming construction of the interstate forced the group to find a new location. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald via AP)

Chip and Joanna Gaines were on hand Sunday as about 200 members of Church Under the Bridge in Waco began outdoor services in their temporary new home.

Pastor Jimmy Dorrell called the couple to the stage to praise the Gaines family for sharing the space during the $300 million interstate widening project.

Church Under the Bridge members raise their arms while arriving at the new location at Magnolia Silos, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Waco, Texas. The group had been meeting under the overpass at Interstate 35 but upcoming construction projects forced them to find the new location. Chip and Joanna Gaines offered them a temporary location at the Magnolia Market at the Silos.

Church Under the Bridge members raise their arms while arriving at the new location at Magnolia Silos, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Waco, Texas. The group had been meeting under the overpass at Interstate 35 but upcoming construction projects forced them to find the new location. Chip and Joanna Gaines offered them a temporary location at the Magnolia Market at the Silos. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald via AP)

Church Under the Bridge, which meets under an I-35 span, was seeking another site during highway construction when Chip Gaines last fall offered the Silos' lawn for a year, at no charge.

The church's website now welcomes all to "Church Under the Bridge at the Silos."