'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson celebrates first Christmas with husband Christian Huff

Former "Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson was all smiles during her first Christmas as a newlywed.

The reality TV star shared a touching moment from the holiday with a photo of her and husband Christian Huff embracing in the sunny outdoors one month after they said, "I do."

The newlyweds wore red and white Christmas sweaters, with Huff's including an embroidered picture of the popular Buddy the Elf character played by Will Ferrel in the holiday comedy "Elf."

Robertson wrapped her arms around her new husband as he tenderly kissed her head.

The Huffs tied the knot on her family's Louisiana farm on November 25. According to People, the family converted a tennis court on their expansive property with hedges and string lights for the romantic ceremony.

“Christian is so kind and so affirming of who I am as a person. He makes me a lot stronger. I just feel like equally, we make each other better when we’re together,” 22-year-old Robertson told the outlet prior to her wedding.

“When somebody makes you better and they’re your best friend in the world, you don’t want to spend a day without them. So we’re excited to not have to spend the day without each other,” she continued. “I love his adventurous spirit in life, how much my family loves him, so we’re excited to be able to officially call him family.”

According to People, the couple was married in front of roughly 600 guests in an intimate, outdoor ceremony that was attended by her Season 19 “Dancing with the Stars” castmate, Alfonso Ribeiro, as well as “Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure.