Duane 'Dog' Chapman gushes over bride Francie Frane on wedding day: 'There’s no words'

Duane 'Dog' Chapman is looking forward to marrying his bride.

The 68-year-old former reality star was set to wed Francie Frane on Thursday night and couldn't help but gush over his future wife when asked about his upcoming nuptials.

"I feel very excited and I'm very blessed," he began while standing outside his wedding venue.

"There's no words to say how much I love Francie – I told her this the other day – and there's no words to say how excited I am," he continued. "I feel like they're pulling up a brand new motorcycle for me tomorrow."

With a smile on his face, Chapman said that "things are going to change."

The star then gives fans a peek at his wedding venue, The Pinery at the Hill in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

As he opened the front door to put the lavish venue on display, he jokingly made the sign of the cross.

According to the venue's website, their wedding packages can range from about $4,250-$35,950 depending on the package and number of guests.

While Chapman's big day will certainly be a special one for him and Frane, it's been marred by controversy after it was revealed that the bounty hunter's daughter Bonnie and step-daughter Cicily are not invited to the ceremony.

"My only guess or idea would be that he’s just not really on the same path as me and my sister," Cicily told TMZ when she revealed that she was not invited. She also said that she and Bonnie share a resemblance to their late mother, Beth, who died of throat cancer in 2019, which could have played a part.

"What I’m seeing personally is just my dad is having a hard time dealing with the fact that maybe he’s not going to be able to replace my mom and that me and Bonnie bring a lot out from my mom and he sees our mom in us."

"I feel like that scares him," she continued. "Yes, he can move on. Yes, he can get married again – that’s not the problem. I just think he’s too scared that we remind him too much of my mother."

Since then, Bonnie has accused her father of racism and homophobia, and has alleged that he Chapman an affair while still married to Bonnie's mother.

Chapman has denied all of Bonnie's claims.