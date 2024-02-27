Drew Barrymore’s daughter used Playboy cover against her in argument

Drew Barrymore revealed that her daughter Olive doesn't shy away from bringing up her mother's past during arguments over what items of clothing are appropriate for the 11-year-old to wear.

During Tuesday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the 49-year-old actress and Christina Aguilera were discussing raising their children after their own "very liberal" and "free-spirited" early years.

"My daughter wants to wear a crop top," said Barrymore, who shares Olive and another daughter, Frankie, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman. "I'll say 'No,' and she'll go, ‘You were on the cover of Playboy.’"

"I love that she said that though," Aguilera said with a laugh. The 43-year-old singer is mother to son Max, 16, with her ex-husband Jordan Bartman and shares daughter Summer, 9, with her fiance Matthew Rutler. She explained that she can relate to Barrymore's situation.

"Well, I knew it was coming the day I wore chaps," Aguilera admitted. "I'm like, 'One day, I know I'm going to be like…' Cause my daughter wants to wear a crop top too. And I'm just like, 'Can we just pull it down?' I see myself doing that."

She continued, "But I think I always try to instill in her that, you know, certain people out there have good intentions and bad intentions. I don't want to scare her one way and be terrified of the world and that everybody's a bad person. Because they're not. But also, I think it's important for her to have a strong sense of self, but also to be very empowered with her body and eventually… her sexuality. So I want her to just really know herself first."

In 2002, Aguilera sparked controversy when she donned a skimpy triangle string bikini top and leather chaps for her raunchy "Dirrty" music video. The "Beautiful" hitmaker, who was 21 at the time, wore variations of the racy ensemble during the press tour for her fourth studio album, "Stripped," which featured "Dirrty" as a lead single.

The "Dirrty" music video was met with backlash with some conservative organizations attempting to have it banned from airing on MTV. The video was eventually banned in Thailand due to protests.

However, Aguilera told Barrymore that she viewed her past outfit choices and the "Never Been Kissed" star's 1995 Playboy cover as empowering forms of self-expression.

"Even when you take it back to chaps or even you on Playboy, we were expressing ourselves and how we felt was best for us I think at the time. I think it was empowering," the five-time Grammy Award winner said.

"I loved every minute of it," Barrymore agreed.

"We didn't do it for someone else," Aguilera said. "And then there's so many labels and judgments saying like, 'Oh, you're doing it for a guy.' No, you're making it about that narrative in your own head."

"It's empowering being a female and embracing your body and everything that makes you feel good or womanly," she noted. "However, that is for yourself to be able to embrace that."

Barrymore went on to praise Aguilera for sharing her "powerful" approach to motherhood.

"You are such a good mom and I'll tell you why," Barrymore said. "To encourage sane, strong, empowered, healthy body image and sense of self is something that is so powerful. Hearing you say this is exactly what I needed to hear."