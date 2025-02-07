Drew Barrymore reveals who was her best on-screen kiss, says it's more than 'hot, sexual chemistry'

While Drew Barrymore has had her share of on-screen kisses with various actors throughout her career, there's only one person who tops the list.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Barrymore opened up about her chemistry with longtime friend Adam Sandler and explained why their onscreen love connection goes beyond goes beyond "sexual chemistry."

"I mean, I love that Adam Sandler and I are so platonic," said Barrymore, who has starred alongside the veteran actor in "The Wedding Singer" (1998), "50 First Dates" (2004), and "Blended" (2014). "We never dated, his wife Jackie is my dear friend."

"But I love being in films with him, because I think we're representing something bigger than hot, sexual chemistry. We're representing true admiration of another person," she added.

In 2022, Barrymore welcomed Sandler, whom she introduced as "the best cinematic soulmate and partner" on the Drewbar segment of "The Drew Barrymore Show."

During the segment, the duo chatted about their history together and possibly joining forces again to make another film.

The actress also talked about wanting to do another movie with Sandler on an episode of the "Chicks in the Office" podcast in 2022.

"I want to do another movie with Sandler," Barrymore said on the podcast. "We've done it every 10 years, and it's about to be 10 years."

"I think that would make me so happy," the actress added.