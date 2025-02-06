Drew Barrymore argues that Martha Stewart 'doesn't dislike' her after being pushed away in awkward interview

Nearly three months after Drew Barrymore's interview with Martha Stewart went viral after the lifestyle guru playfully pushed away the talk show host during their chat, the 49-year-old actress shared her reaction.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Barrymore opened up about the awkward moment that happened on a November episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" and explained her take on the situation.

"I think she was just teasing," Barrymore said. "I think the internet just misunderstood the moment and ran with it," she later added.

"I've never been able to say this before with confidence, but I can now, I think Martha really does like me," the star said. "When I was first getting to know her, I was like, ‘I don’t think she likes me.’ But I think I broke through … she doesn’t dislike me."

Barrymore is known for her unique interview style in which she tries to connect with her guests emotionally by sitting close to them, touching their arms or holding their hands.

During Stewart's appearance last year, the author and businesswoman was immediately turned off when Barrymore began inching closer.

Barrymore asked Stewart what makes her "soft and gooey" as she smiled and stuck her own finger in her mouth. She also moved closer to her guest on the couch.

Stewart repeated the question, apparently confused, and then replied, "Treatment."

"Soft and gooey treatment?" Barrymore asked, and Stewart agreed, with the actress adding, "When you’re treated like a lady?"

"Yes, that’s nice," the 83-year-old said.

As Barrymore began following up, petting Stewart's arm and back, Stewart playfully pushed her backwards on the large couch, saying, "You’re the wrong gender."

"I know," Barrymore jokingly groaned as she laid back. She also laughed and added, "The way it’s going with men though, Martha, I’m not so sure anymore."

Ahead of the season's premiere, Barrymore addressed her interview style and said she would make an effort to give guests a little more space .

"I’ll try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point," Barrymore told Entertainment Tonight in August.

She added, "Do you know how hard the pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself! I like to be around people! [It’s] not everyone’s favorite, but I’m sorry to those people."

