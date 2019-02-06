Drew Barrymore reveals secrets behind 25-pound weight loss, jokes about dieting struggles

Drew Barrymore is trying hard to resist her latest temptation: a slice of pizza.

The "Santa Clarita Diet" star couldn't help but joke about her recent craving this week as she continues to follow a strict diet.

"In Case of Emergency, Break Glass," Barrymore captioned an Instagram image of a piece of pizza locked behind glass, which received nearly 150,000 likes as of Wednesday afternoon. "This is exactly how I feel on my diet right now!"

Fans echoed Barrymore's struggle, assuring her they can definitely relate.

"I know exactly how you feel! A life long state lol. You put on an outfit, look in the mirror and think Ok, this is good! Then you see your reflection in a window and are horrified 'note to self- burn this outfit and never eat again!'" one fan jokingly replied.

"I feel like you absolutely don't need to diet, but I feel your pain. I'm currently home with a baby and I'm eating out the house because I can. You can do it Drew, I have all the faith," another echoed.

"Keep going, Drew! You can do it!" a third encouraged.

In December, Barrymore revealed she lost a whopping 25 pounds in just a few months by following a consistent diet and exercise routine. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Barrymore reportedly credited her nutritionist Marnie Alton, founder of Barre Belle, for helping her accomplish her goals.

"You can tell my face is so much thinner," the 43-year-old wrote at the time, according to Women's Health. "This takes me so much work. Diet and exercise and fighting like a lion for it! Damn you genetics! And yet thank you for all the good stuff. I love where I come from (JOHN ETHEL LIONEL) and whatever package it comes in. I just know that I have the control to be what I want."

The star is clearly dedicated.

On New Year's Eve, Barrymore shared a video of herself participating in a 305 Fitness class.

"Getting my New Year’s Eve dance on because I am too old to go clubbing #momsnewyears#stillneedtodance #thisismygrownuparty MAY EVERYONE HAVE A HAPPY AND HEALTHY AND JOYUS NEW YEARS," Barrymore shared a clip of her dance cardio workout.

On Feb. 2, Barrymore gave a shoutout to her "guru" Kimberly Snyder, author of "Recipes for Your Perfectly Imperfect Life."

"She is my guru and a genius. And a great heart," Drew captioned an Instagram video of herself cooking in her kitchen, noting Snyder's new supplements are now available. "If you want to learn about everything from digestion to inner peace, she is your girl. She cured me naturally if [sic] so many ailments. She is the real deal."

Snyder thanked her long-term client for sharing her appreciation.

"I’m so excited to see this new book starting to get out in the world! It doesn’t really feel like “mine”, it truly has a life of its own, intended to help support love, healing and overcoming self-doubt for all," she replied in her own separate post.

This isn't the first time Barrymore has credited Snyder for helping her shed some pounds.

In 2017, she told Us Weekly Snyder's dieting techniques made her feel "really great."

"I followed Kimberly Snyder’s methods, but I added some protein like fish and chicken since she’s all vegetarian or vegan,” she told Us. “I’ve been very disciplined and all I did was cry and dream about pizza. I still am dreaming and crying about pizza," she joked.

Loyal Barrymore fans are thankful for the star's light-hearted and honest posts — particularly, one in late December when she shared a very raw photo of herself crying.

"Sure, I can be this with two hours of hair and makeup and amazing photography and lighting. I also feel beautiful after a sweaty workout... But it all takes work!" the body-positive actress said. "Which is good because we can achieve it. What I can’t hide is that some days are difficult and not so pretty... (swipe for photo #2 and I realize I am lucky with solvable problems and my gratitude is never ending. But sometimes life can just get to you and take you down for a minute! But we cry and then pick ourselves up and put one foot in front of the other)."