Dr. Dre back home after reportedly suffering brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre is back at home after receiving treatment for a possible brain aneurysm at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The 55-year-year-old rapper and businessman was released from the hopsital Friday, his attorney, Peter Paterno, told The Associated Press in an email.

Dre suffered symptoms of an apparent brain aneurysm earlier this month, according to TMZ.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," Dre wrote in an Instagram post on Jan. 5, which said he received great care at the hospital. "Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

The music mogul and his team have not confirmed whether his hospitalization was for a brain aneurysm or another illness.

Dre reportedly underwent testing and spent time in the medical center’s intensive care unit, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Rapper and actor Ice-T, 62, provided insight into Dre’s health status in a tweet on Friday.

"Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre," Ice-T’s post said. "He just made it home. Safe and looking good."

Dre was born Andre Young on Feb. 18, 1965, in Compton, Calif. He made his music debut in the 1980s with the hip hop group N.W.A. and produced their first album, "Straight Outta Compton," which was released in 1988.

The rapper went on to have a solo music career with three studio albums, two of which received multiple platinum honors from various recording associations. He’s gone on to produce tracks for Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Jay-Z and Nas, Gwen Stefani, Mary J. Blige and more.

By 2008, Dre founded Beats Electronics LLC with record executive Jimmy Iovine. A Beats Music streaming service was launched six years later.

Apple acquired both businesses in August 2014 for $3 billion in cash and stock. The brand is also Beats by Dre or Beats by Dr. Dre. It is the largest acquisition the tech giant has made in its 44-year history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.