Dr. Dre's home targeted by attempted burglars hours after he was hospitalized: report

Four people were arrested late Tuesday and accused of trying to break into the California home of famed musician Dr. Dre – who was in the hospital recovering from a brain aneurism at the time, police and reports said.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News that private security spotted the quartet around 10 p.m. local time Tuesday on Chalon Road in Brentwood. The group ran from the area when the security team confronted them, but police ultimately caught up with them.

DR. DRE HOSPITALIZED FOR REPORTED BRAIN ANEURYSM

Local news station KABC-TV identified the property as belonging to Dr. Dre, and said police had initially suspected the burglars were trying to break into Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' home nearby. Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, announced earlier in the day he was hospitalized, reportedly with a brain aneurysm.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," he wrote on Instagram. "I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon."

He concluded: "Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

All four people were charged with attempted burglary, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the report, the suspects were found to have had a knapsack of suspicious items, such as crowbars and saws.