Dr. Dre agrees to pay estranged wife $2 million in temporary spousal support: report

Dr. Dre has reached a temporary agreement with his estranged wife, Nicole Young, as their divorce is ongoing in court.

The hip-hop star -- born Andre Young -- has agreed to pay $2 million in spousal support to Young, 51, according to The Blast, citing court documents.

The money will cover Young's living expenses until April 2021, the outlet reports.

The business mogul and Young have been married for 24 years. In June, Young filed for divorce.



Early reports claimed there was tension between the pair after Young claimed the two did not have a prenup. Dre, however, filed a prenup with the court in late December, according to TMZ. His filing states that all property acquired between the couple from the beginning of their marriage is separate.

The temporary financial agreement comes days after Dre was hospitalized in Los Angeles for a possible brain aneurysm.

The star revealed on Instagram that he'd been admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Tuesday, alongside a black-and-white photo of himself sitting in front of a soundboard.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," he wrote in the caption. "I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon."

He concluded: "Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

While the music mogul, 55, didn't reveal the reason for his hospitalization, the Los Angeles Times reported he was admitted to the center after signs of a possible brain aneurysm. His hospitalization garnered well wishes from his fellow N.W.A. alum Ice Cube and other artists including Ciara, LL Cool J and Charlie Puth.