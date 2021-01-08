Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Divorce
Published

Dr. Dre agrees to pay estranged wife $2 million in temporary spousal support: report

Nicole Young filed for divorce from the music mogul last June

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 8Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 8

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Dr. Dre has reached a temporary agreement with his estranged wife, Nicole Young, as their divorce is ongoing in court.

The hip-hop star -- born Andre Young -- has agreed to pay $2 million in spousal support to Young, 51, according to The Blast, citing court documents.

The money will cover Young's living expenses until April 2021, the outlet reports. 

The business mogul and Young have been married for 24 years. In June, Young filed for divorce.

DR. DRE HOSPITALIZED FOR REPORTED BRAIN ANEURYSM

Dr. Dre has reportedly agreed to pay his estranged wife $2 million in temporary spousal support. Nicole Young filed for divorce from the hip hop star in June 2020 after 24 years of marriage.<br> ​​​​

Dr. Dre has reportedly agreed to pay his estranged wife $2 million in temporary spousal support. Nicole Young filed for divorce from the hip hop star in June 2020 after 24 years of marriage.<br> ​​​​ (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Early reports claimed there was tension between the pair after Young claimed the two did not have a prenup. Dre, however, filed a prenup with the court in late December, according to TMZ. His filing states that all property acquired between the couple from the beginning of their marriage is separate.

The temporary financial agreement comes days after Dre was hospitalized in Los Angeles for a possible brain aneurysm.

The star revealed on Instagram that he'd been admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Tuesday, alongside a black-and-white photo of himself sitting in front of a soundboard.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," he wrote in the caption. "I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon."

He concluded: "Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the music mogul, 55, didn't reveal the reason for his hospitalization, the Los Angeles Times reported he was admitted to the center after signs of a possible brain aneurysm. His hospitalization garnered well wishes from his fellow  N.W.A. alum Ice Cube  and other artists including Ciara, LL Cool J and Charlie Puth.

On Our Radar