Dr. Dre responds to wife's divorce filing, mentions prenup: report

One month after his wife Nicole Young filed for divorce, Dr. Dre has filed his response.

Nicole Young, wife to Dr. Dre -- born Andre Young -- filed for divorce on June 29 after 24 years of marriage.

TMZ reports that the filing cites irreconcilable differences and that Nicole, 50, is asking for spousal support and a division of property.

Additionally, the outlet claims that the response makes mention of a prenuptial agreement between the two, which governs the division of their property.

Initial reports indicated that the two had not signed a prenup agreement, however.

Young's lawyers did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The two married in 1996 and Young listed the separation date as March 27, 2020.

According to reports, Young is worth an estimated $800 million.

The pair share two grown children: Truice, 23, and Truly, 19.

The “Chronic” emcee also has four children from previous relationships: daughter La Tanya Danielle Young, 37, and sons Curtis, 38, Marcel, 29, and Andre Young Jr., who died in 2008 of an apparent drug overdose.

In 2014, Dre’s popular earphone and sound engineering company, Beats by Dre, was sold to Apple for $3 billion, which catapulted the rapper and producer to new heights as hip-hop music’s first billionaire.

Dre and his surviving N.W.A. cohort members Ice Cube, MC Ren and DJ Yella were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2016.

