2 housekeepers sue Dr. Dre, alleging poor work conditions

Hip Hop mogul Dr. Dre and his wife are being sued by two housekeepers who claim the couple created a restrictive work environment by failing to provide meal and rest breaks, among other labor code violations.

Ines Cornejo and Diana Brenes filed a lawsuit against the rapper, whose real name is Andre Young, and his wife, Nicole, on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the New York Daily News reported. The plaintiffs seek unspecified damages.

Cornejo worked for the couple from September 2015 to September 2018 in the role of "laundress." She claims she was allowed a few minutes to eat during breaks that were taken late into her shift. The breaks were frequently interrupted or cut short, according to a 15-page complaint.

The couple also failed to pay the balance of her earned wages -- at $39.60 per hour -- when she was fired without explanation, the lawsuit states. Brenes worked as a housekeeper and cook for September 2010 to October 2017, earning $45 an hour.

“Defendants failed to schedule or provide meal periods and required Diane Brenes to work through meal periods to meet defendants’ demanding directives and schedules,” the lawsuit claims, according to the Daily News.

The 54-year-old rapper and Beats by Dre founder was sued by another housekeeper in 2015. In that case, the plaintiff alleged bullying by co-workers during her 13-month stint, as well as unfair termination.

The case was later dismissed.