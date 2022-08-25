Olivia Wilde fired Shia LaBeouf from 'Don't Worry Darling' to keep Florence Pugh 'safe'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With under a month until its premiere, "Don't Worry Darling" is already garnering an abundance of press.

Florence Pugh snagged the lead role as Alice, but layers of controversy surrounding her leading man are just heating up.

The role of Jack, played by Harry Styles, was originally offered to and accepted by Shia LaBeouf.

Olivia Wilde, the film's director, just revealed she had to fire Labeouf due to his "process" of preparing for a role.

BRAD PITT INTERVENED IN 'VOLATILE' ON-SET MOMENT BETWEEN SCOTT EASTWOOD, SHIA LABEOUF

In an interview with Variety, Wilde said, "His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances."

Wilde continued, "I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job."

Shortly after LaBeouf's firing in 2020, which was originally reported as a scheduling conflict by Variety, FKA Twigs sued LaBeouf for physical, mental and emotional abuse when they were in a relationship, according to The New York Times.

Wilde addressed the allegations, stating, "A lot came to light after this happened that really troubled me, in terms of his behavior…Particularly with a movie like this, I knew that I was going to be asking Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was making her feel safe and making her feel supported."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Wilde went on to say that she wished LaBeouf well, saying, "I find myself just really wishing him health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice. But for our film, what we really needed was an energy that was incredibly supportive."

Following the allegations, LaBeouf sought help, entering a long-term facility.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilde, who is also acting in the film, is currently dating Styles, and their relationship has been met with adoration and also criticism from fans.

Fans have also shared their opinions on the sex scenes between Pugh and Styles, much to the chagrin of the "Little Women" actress. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Pugh said, "When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry."