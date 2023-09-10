Donny Osmond has never spoken a curse word in his life: 'I would love to say certain words'

With 65 years behind him, Donny Osmond is adamant that he has never spoken a curse word in his life.

The former child star attributes it all to his father, the late George Osmond.

"I never heard my father curse," he admits. "He was tough, but he never swore."

"Obviously I still think the words! There are certain people I would love to say certain words to at certain times, but I just think, ‘Be like your dad,'" he told People Magazine.

George produced a talented brood of children, including many who performed in the popular '70s group, The Osmonds. He passed away in 2007 and had a total of nine children with his wife, Olive.

Osmond has been transparent about navigating fame unscathed.

"I decided long ago that I wasn’t going to do it with scandals, trickery or promotional campaigns," Osmond previously told Fox News Digital, of how he would approach his career.

"I was going to do it with my music, which is a really difficult way to do it. But it happened. And it took me 10 years. But I wanted the music to speak for itself. . . . It’s very difficult to break out of that teenybopper career. But thank goodness that through perseverance and a lot of support from my fan base, it happened. But it takes an awful lot of work to be accepted as an adult."

"I have gone through so many incarnations," Osmond added. "And every time one of those incarnations came to an end, you start again. I had to keep reinventing myself. We all start again many times in our lives."

Osmond has some time before he pivots and reinvents himself again, having recently announced that he has extended his Las Vegas residency at Harrah's through next May. Osmond and his sister Marie wrapped their joint Las Vegas residency in 2019.