Donnie Wahlberg says 'Blue Bloods' spinoff won't ever just be him, a Reagan will be 'a phone call away'

Donnie Wahlberg did everything in his power to save "Blue Bloods" before having to walk away and focus on creating a spinoff.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the actor explained that everyone involved in the drama crime series "fought so hard" to keep the series alive, but the traditions of the Reagan family will live on in "Boston Blue."

"When it ended, we thought, 'Okay, some of the network's gonna come and say, let's keep going.' And nobody came, and it was kind of like we were all in denial about it," he said about "Blue Bloods."

Wahlberg explained that the opportunity presented itself to produce "Boston Blue."

"It was heavy, you know?" he said. "It's, like, how do I do this? Like, how does [his character] Danny Reagan carry on? You know, how do we create this new world for this character and how do we do it in another city, not in New York?"

Wahlberg explained that everyone involved in "Blue Bloods" — from the cast and crew to the caterers and the props department — was very important to him.

"They became part of our family. You know, the viewers are saying, like, ‘How do we keep going with a "Blue Blood" spinoff without the whole family?’ And I share that. How do we do that, right?" he asked.

"Blue Bloods" was a drama that followed the Reagan family's involvement in the New York Police Department. Wahlberg told Fox News Digital that he can't give too much away about "Boston Blue," but a Reagan is always just a "phone call away."

"It was definitely a challenge to take on this opportunity, but I kept saying to myself, you know, if I'm really sincere about wanting ‘Blue Bloods’ to carry on, here's an opportunity to do it," he said.

"Now, it's just Danny going to this new world, but I can't say a lot about it — but I could say, if he's a Reagan, it will never be just Danny. There'll always be a Reagan a phone call away. And the traditions that the Reagans have, Danny wouldn't abandon those traditions."

CBS aired the final episode of "Blue Bloods" on Dec. 13. The hit series starred Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, Will Estes and Bridget Moynahan.

After the finale aired, Wahlberg penned an emotional letter to Selleck on Instagram.

"Fourteen years of calling this man my cast mate, my commissioner, my friend and — whether it was on screen or off — calling him DAD! It’s been an honor, my dear friend. Thank you for leading the way and for always trusting in me. Thank you for being a father figure, and a leader, to all of us on the set of Blue Bloods. Our tour has ended, but the friendship, admiration, respect and memories, will remain. Happy Blue Bloods Finale Friday," he wrote.

"Love you, Dad. All my gratitude, Donnie aka Danny aka Son," his caption concluded.

CBS announced in February that Wahlberg will reprise his role as Danny Reagan on "Boston Blue." The rest of the cast has not been announced, and the series is set to debut in the fall.